‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Makes Bold Claims About Ex Getting Physical

A “Vanderpump Rules” star has made bold claims about her now ex-fiance.

Reality star Lala Kent broke things off with her former fiance Randall Emmett in October 2021. At the time, photos of Emmett in Nashville, Tennessee, with two other women surfaced online. Kent didn’t speak out about the rumors at first, but ended up confirming that she and Emmett had ended their engagement.

Kent moved out of Emmett’s home and has been raising the former couple’s daughter Ocean as a single mom; though the 1-year-old does spend time with Emmett, Kent has her the majority of the time.

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, the Los Angeles Times published an expose about Randall Emmett. In the article, Kent revealed some additional details about what happened when Emmett came home from Nashville.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Claims That Emmett Got Physical With Her

When Emmett returned to California after the photos of him with other women surfaced, Kent told the Los Angeles Times that she “demanded” to see his cell phone. Emmett was opposed to allowing Kent access to his phone, but she was able to grab it from him.

That’s when things turned physical.

“He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground. I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands. … That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding,” she told the outlet.

Emmett has denied getting physical with Kent. The Los Angeles Times spoke with five different people who all said that Kent had previously told them about the incident. The outlet also published a statement from Emmett’s nanny who claims to have witnessed the cell phone incident and said that she never saw Kent on the ground.

Kent’s claims were part of her court filing in which she sought primary custody of her daughter.

Kent Previously Said That She Knew a lot of Things About Emmett

On the December 22, 2021, episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent opened up a bit about her split — though she refused to spill the details, merely teasing that there’s a lot that people didn’t know.

“I find out things daily and if he whose name I shall not say knew what I know, he would be sh****** bricks. Yeah. But you know what? This ain’t ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ So I have zipped lips — for now,” Kent said. She called his behavior “disgusting and dirty and dark.”

“I don’t feel like I need to share everything that I know at this point in time because I know the universe reveals people’s truths. I have to trust in that because I sit here sometimes and I’m like, ‘How! How! How! How the f*** is this my life?'” Kent said, starting to cry.

Kent has not spoken out in detail about any sort of physical abuse during the course of her relationship with Emmett. Her quotes in the Los Angeles Times mark the first time she’s publicly discussed details of what happened when Emmett got back from Nashville.

