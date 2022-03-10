A Photo of Randall Emmett With Lala Kent Look-Alike Leaked

A photo of “Vanderpump Rules” star Randall Emmett with a woman who looks similar to his ex, Lala Kent has surfaced.

Two photos surfaced on two separate Reddit threads showing Emmett with an unknown woman at the Super Bowl on February 13, 2022, and fans noticed how much she looks like his ex-fiance.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think the Blonde Woman Spotted With Randall Emmett Looks Like Lala Kent

The first set of photos was shared in a Reddit thread “Long overdue BUT my friend saw Randall at the Super Bowl with an orange Lala knockoff in tow” and the second on a thread citing the first post in a secondary thread titled “2 say rand has a type…spotted super bowl weekend.”

Emmett was also spotted with a blonde at LAX, though it’s unclear if it’s the same woman as the Super Bowl photos.

Fans in both threads ripped into Emmett.

“How embarrassing that women still date this toad. He doesn’t even have any money!” someone commented on Reddit.

“This is very on brand. Lala was the knock off version of Ambyr Childers and now here we are,” a fan commented, hinting at the rumors that Kent was his mistress when he was still married to Childers.

“Man he just really doesn’t care that’s he a s*** person huh?” someone said.

“I’m not sure what’s more embarrassing, Randall? Or being the girl with Randall……..” a fan wrote.

“Lol he has a type,” someone commented.

“Lala was the original knock off so that means this girl is clearance,” another fan wrote.

“I think this is why bLAh bLAh is so mad, I think he had a replacement move into his house immediately after she left and she expected him to beg for her to come back and her ego can’t handle it,” someone else commented.

“She looks like a cross between Lala and early seasons Brittany,” a fan said.

“To be fair, girls that look like that are everywhere here in LA, and since they tend to go to the same doctors they end up with the same kind of fillers/Botox/sculpting/Kybella treatments,” someone wrote. “I’ve had clients who I had a hard time telling apart because their plastic surgery made them look so alike!!

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Split After Reports of Infidelity

US Weekly confirmed the end of the couple’s three-year engagement on November 3, after weeks of speculation and reports of infidelity.

“Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision,” an insider told the outlet. “The trust is gone. He’s been trying to win her back.”

The news of the split began to grow hot in October after photos of Emmett with women in a hotel surfaced.

Kent later shared an Instagram Story of her moving into the Beverly Hills Hotel and again on October 19 when she was spotted without her engagement ring.

On the November 3, 2021, episode of her podcast “Give Them Lala” she spoke about the split for the first time.

“I obviously want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life,” she said on the podcast. “There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today’s definitely not that day. It’s been a lot, I’m going through a lot and at this point in time, I just want to protect my child.”

READ NEXT: Fans Think Kathryn Dennis Is Engaged Following Instagram Photo