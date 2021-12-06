What ‘Devastated’ Randall Emmett Had Been Doing to Win Lala Kent Back

He might just be trying to get popped.

According to a recent report, Randall Emmett is “devastated” by his recent split from “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, and is allegedly trying to win her back.

“Randall is devastated,” an insider alleged to Life & Style magazine in a recent issue, as noted by Reality Blurb. “He’s doing anything he can to get back in her good graces, sending flowers and sweet texts. Lala is done, though.”

In October 2021, photos surfaced of Emmett in Nashville, Tenn., with two other women, sparking split rumors between him and Kent. Kent later confirmed the breakup during an episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala.

“I just never thought that my life would be where it is right now and that’s okay,” Kent said during a Nov. 10 episode. “That’s totally fine. There’s moments where I have pits in my stomach and I’m like, ‘I need God to take over right now because it’s too much.'”

Kent Admitted That She Had Her ‘Head In The Sand’ During the Relationship

During a Dec. 1, 2021, episode of her podcast, Kent admitted that she had her “head in the sand” when it came to her relationship with Emmett. Kent and Emmett got engaged in December 2018 while they celebrated her birthday in Mexico, but had been together since 2015. The two didn’t go public with the relationship until nearly two years later.

“In this relationship, I had my head in the sand for a really long time,” Kent said during the episode. “Sadly, the second that I felt unsafe, I said this in therapy, I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation.’ I got that pit and I got the f*** out. No questions asked. Buh-bye.”

Kent also revealed that she has struggled since the breakup. “I have been incredibly stressed out… I’ve literally lost over, like 10 pounds, because I am just… My stomach, every time I put food in my mouth, it just feels like I am going to vomit,” Kent said. “I’m having to force-feed myself right now and it’s difficult because I just have a lot on my mind.”

Kent Was Allegedly ‘Blindsided’ by the Breakup

Shortly after their split, a source alleged to People that Kent was “blindsided” by everything that went down between them.

“Lala was completely blindsided by all of this and was living in the dark for so long,” a source told the outlet on Nov. 11. “But now she is doing the best she can to keep her chin up and pushing forward with taking care of her daughter and supporting her family.” At the time, the source also explained that Kent was “focusing all of her attention right now on the well-being of her daughter Ocean and keeping up with her many business ventures to provide for her family as a single mom.” Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Heather & Terry Dubrow’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know