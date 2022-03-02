Randall Emmett Slammed for Treatment of Lala Kent as He Posts Photos of His Daughters

Randall Emmett is a doting dad on social media, but some fans think he’s putting on a façade as a family man.

In October 2021, the film producer split from his fiancée, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, after she found out that he was leading a “double life,” according to Page Six. Emmett was photographed out with two women in Nashville, and there were rumors that he cheated on Kent while she was pregnant with their daughter, Ocean.

Kent and Emmett do not speak — in January 2022, the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed on “Watch What Happens Live” that she only has contact with Emmett through an app “and it just has just to do with Ocean” — but as Ocean approaches her first birthday, Emmett has upped his social media game.

After turning off comments on his Instagram page for an extended period of time, the dad of three turned them back on as he shared photos of his daughters.

Randall Emmett Was Slammed for His Treatment of Lala Kent

On February 27, Emmett shared a photo of his middle daughter, Rylee, snuggling with baby Ocean while feeding her a bottle. Emmett thanked a follower who wrote, “For a big ol’ tuff guy you sure make some pretty daughters. I like the way you treat them also. Lucky girls!”

But others did not agree. Several commenters called our Emmett for what he put Kent through just after she had his baby.

“Sweet. Too bad Dad didn’t appreciate what he had,” one commenter wrote.

“Ur children are truly beautiful, absolute blessing,” another wrote to Emmett. “I hope you learn how to treat women. I’m hoping.”

“You should think about how you would feel if your girls were treated the same way you’ve treated your exes. Do better,” another chimed in.

“So sad you had the perfect family and it’s never enough for your d***!” another snapped. “Crude but true.”

Others noted that Emmett’s daughters will see how their dad treats his spouses and will grow up thinking that type of behavior is acceptable.

Lala Kent Said Randall Emmett Blew It with His First Wife, Ambyr Childers

Emmett didn’t just cheat on Kent. He first met the “Vanderpump Rules” star in 2015 when he was still married to his first wife, Ambyr Childers, who is the mother of his daughters London and Rylee. Emmett and Childers divorced in 2017, according to Us Weekly. On the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion that aired in January 2022, Kent’s co-star Raquel Leviss that she knew Kent as Emmett’s “mistress” when she first met her.

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Kent admitted that her relationship with Childers was always “bumpy” due to how her romance with Emmett started.

“I can understand why. I have a lot of compassion for her,” Kent admitted. “I think she’s a great woman and a great mother. And I’ll be honest, I think she was the best thing to ever happen to that guy.”

“I just think that the way he and I came to be was so, looking back on it, so gross and messy,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder continued. “It was just something built on nothing but lies and I think knowing what I know about her, I think that she was a good one and he messed up.”

