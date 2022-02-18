Update on Randall Emmett Following Lala Kent Split

Lala Kent has been vocal about her split from Randall Emmett, but the film producer? Not so much.

In the four months since Emmett was spotted in Nashville with two mystery women, spawning a sudden split from the “Vanderpump Rules” star, he has done no interviews. Emmett’s social media pages have mostly featured photos of his kids, including Ocean, the baby girl he welcomed with Kent in March 2021. He has yet to publicly address the end of his five-year relationship with Kent.

Randall Emmett’s Friend, Jesse Metcalfe, Revealed That the Movie Producer’s Focus is on His Family

While Emmett hasn’t spoken about his broken engagement to the Give Them Lala Beauty founder, his friend, actor Jesse Metcalfe, did give an update. In an interview with Us Weekly, Metcalfe was asked about Emmett, whom he worked with in the films “Escape Plan 2” and “Hard Kill,” per The Dipp.

“He’s doing OK,” Metcalfe said of Emmett. “He’s got three beautiful children, and he is just focused on his family.”

In addition to his baby with Kent, Emmett shares two daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 7, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

Metcalfe, who appeared on the 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules” while at a poker party hosted by Emmett, also revealed that he probably won’t be making any return appearances on the Bravo reality show due to Emmett’s situation.

“My connection to the show was Mr. Randall Emmett, who I’ve done a few movies with and is a personal friend of mine,” Metcalfe revealed. “But I don’t think he’s gonna be making any more appearances on the show.”

Metcalfe, who once dated “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay, experienced a split similar to Emmett’s. According to E! News, in January 2020, Metcalfe’s fiancée, Cara Santana, was “completely blindsided” when photos surfaced of him out with two other women. The two ended their 13-year relationship soon after, People reported at the time.

Lala Kent Has Given Her Own Updates on Randall Emmett—Without Saying His Name

In the months since her October 2021 breakup from Emmett, Kent has not stopped talking, although she refuses to refer to her ex by his name. On the December 15, 2021 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent referred to Emmett as “he who we shall not name,” before trashing the “s*** brown” diamond she was given by the wealthy filmmaker when he proposed to her.

“There’s not one piece of my five years with this person that has been truthful and honest,” she added.

She also told Page Six that she has no contact with Emmett directly.

“[Ocean] sees him every so often,” Kent said. “I have her the majority of the time. But, you know, he and I don’t communicate much. We send very short messages through an app about Ocean and then we call it a day. I am only interested in talking about Ocean and things that concern her.”

Kent’s “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars have also seemingly distanced themselves from Emmett.

“I think at this point he might want to cut ties [with us] and maybe move on,” Tom Sandoval said on the January 18 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” per Us Weekly.

