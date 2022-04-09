Former VPR Star Faces Unpaid Loan Lawsuit Claims

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent’s ex-fiance Randall Emmett is facing a lawsuit over a loan that a production company is claiming he hasn’t repaid. The lawsuit aimed at Emmett and other defendants originated in December 2020 and was vacated earlier this year only to be reopened on March 28, 2022, The Sun revealed this week.

The publication reported that it obtained the court documents in a lawsuit filed by production company Potato Eater Productions, LLC. In the filing, the production company claimed that Emmett has been “refusing to pay off a $287K loan” in regards to his new movie, Hair of the Dog. Potato Eater Productions argued that Hair of the Dog, LLC; Emmett Furla Oasis Films, LLC; and Emmett had agreed to pay them the $287,000 by April 20, 2020, but hadn’t done so, The Sun reported.

These court documents indicated that Emmett and the other defendants are denying those claims. Heavy reached out to Emmett and to Potato Eater Productions for a comment but did not hear back.

The Claimant Alleges That It Entered Into a Loan Agreement But Emmett & His Co-Defendants Denied It

The court documents obtained by The Sun stated all parties signed a “development loan agreement” over the payments for the movie “on or around” December 13, 2019, but Emmett and his co-defendants denied having this agreement, the publication wrote. It also stated that they denied agreeing to pay Potato Eater Productions that amount and “making any modifications” to the document.

The defendants said they made some payments to the claimant but the sum of money was not provided. According to The Sun, Potato Eater Productions accused Emmett of “being in outstanding debt to them.” The court vacated the case in February 2022 but it was subsequently reopened on March 28, and The Sun reported on April 8 that the judge issued a formal statement that the case is officially open.

Hair of the Dog is currently in pre-production and set for a 2023 release, according to IMDB. Its description states, “An executive caught up in a blackmail plot discovers he’s just a pawn in a larger, darker scheme.”

It Has Been Previously Reported That Emmett Has Had Some Financial Issues

The lawsuit comes as Emmett already faces legal and financial troubles. The film producer filed some court documents in 2021 requesting to decrease child support to his ex-wife Ambyr Childers due to his “significant debts,” Page Six reported.

In that filing, Emmett argued that he has “accumulated at least $500,000 in debt owed to the IRS” and could not continue making the same deposits. According to Page Six, he wrote, “I only produced one movie in 2020, as opposed to several as in normal years, therefore, my income has been drastically reduced and I am having liquidity issues.” He argued that continuing to fund the bank account for his children’s “non-tuition-related expenses” would “cause me great financial hardship and force me to file for bankruptcy.”

Emmett and Childers were married in 2009 and separated in 2016, with their divorce getting finalized in 2017. They share two daughters, London, 11, and Rylee, 8. Kent called off her three-year engagement to Emmett, 51, in the fall of 2021 and claimed that he’d cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter Ocean, Page Six reported.

