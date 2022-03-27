Randall Emmett Criticized for Sharing Photo of MGK & Megan Fox

Randall Emmett appeared on the eighth and ninth seasons of the Bravo show “Vanderpump Rules” alongside his ex-fiance, Lala Kent. The former couple, who split up in October 2021, have a 1-year-old daughter named Ocean.

Emmett has been a movie producer for nearly 30 years, per IMDb. On March 21, 2022, the father of three took to Instagram to commemorate his film, “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” In the 2021 movie, which Emmett directed, Megan Fox played Rebecca Lombardo, and Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, portrayed Calvin.

The photo featured Emmett, Fox, and Baker posing in front of a white wall.

“2 years ago this pic was taken 3 days before the world shut down for covid and life as we knew would never be the same. #midnightintheswitchgrass,” wrote Emmett in the caption of the post.

A few Instagram users accused Emmett of posting the picture to maintain relevance in the comments section.

“Randall really trying to look relevant lmao,” wrote a commenter.

“Wow you really will try anything to stay relevant,” added another.

Some commenters also claimed that Emmett does not have a relationship with Fox and Baker, who are now engaged, outside of working on “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” One Instagram user referenced that the actors did not attend the movie’s red carpet debut. According to Insider, Baker also indicated that he was unhappy with the film by posting a tweet that read, “if i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s 🚮” in July 2021.

“You have to stop. Neither of them even came to the premiere or promoted it, he talked badly about it. They don’t follow you. Just move on! You’re like 30 years older than them, it’s fine, just move on,” asserted the Instagram user.

“They’re legit so embarrassed to be seen with you. Bashed their own movie. It’s pathetic you’re STILL trying to attach yourself to anyone famous,” shared a different person.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions About Randall Emmett’s Instagram Post

On March 21, 2022, a Reddit user uploaded Emmett’s Instagram post on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. The commenter pointed out that the movie producer previously shared the image in celebration of Fox and Baker’s engagement in January 2022 with his Instagram followers.

“Thirsy Rand! he already posted this pic like, 2 months ago! the second hand,” read the caption of the Reddit post.

Several Reddit users flocked to the comments section to share their opinions about Emmett’s upload.

“Megan looks like she’s already trying to practice her social distancing skills from Randall,” wrote a commenter.

“She looks like she is being held hostage!” agreed another.

“Rand is a garbage man,” commented a Bravo fan.

“This picture is so f****** weird. He’s such a loser.,” chimed in a fourth Reddit user.

Machine Gun Kelly Spoke About Being Introduced to Megan Fox While Filming ‘ Midnight in the Switchgrass’

Insider reported that Baker and Fox got acquainted while shooting “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” During a December 2021 interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Baker revealed that “the only reason [he] took the movie was because they were like, ‘Your scene’s with Megan Fox.’” He explained that he had “stayed outside [her] trailer” in hopes that “she would invite [him] to lunch.”

“Then, all of a sudden, someone came over and was like, ‘Megan wants to know if you want to have lunch in her trailer.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so surprised. Yeah, absolutely.’ I had a whole bag packed,” quipped the father of one. “I went in there and she said, ‘How do you feel?’ And I said, ‘I’m lost’ and she said, ‘Let’s find you.’ It killed me. I mean she was cupid.”

