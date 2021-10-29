Is Randall Emmett Having Money Problems on Top of Lala Kent Drama?

Occasional Bravo star Randall Emmett may be having some money problems, according to a report from Page Six. The director, producer, and part-time reality television star filed court documents requesting to lower his child support payments earlier this year. According to said documents, Emmett allegedly owes money to the IRS to the tune of $500,000.

Emmett had been keeping some $50,000 in a bank account for his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, to access if she needs the funds for the couple’s two children, London, 11, and Rylee, 8. However, the paperwork states that he can’t keep paying the money or he will “be forced to file for bankruptcy,” according to Page Six.

The report of financial problems comes on the heels of reports that Emmett and his fiancee, Lala Kent, have split.

Here’s what you need to know:

Emmett Blamed the Pandemic for Loss of Work in Court Docs

While Emmett may have been doing really well, pre-pandemic, the coronavirus shut downs may have cost his company money. The pandemic undoubtedly kept him from making movies for much of 2020, which he expressed in a personal statement submitted to the court, according to Page Six.

“I only produced one movie in 2020, as opposed to several as in normal years, therefore, my income has been drastically reduced and I am having liquidity issues,” Emmett explained.

According to his IMDb page, Emmett has several upcoming projects that will take him well into 2022. There are at least five credits to his name that list him as a producer, and one film that is post-production that lists him as the director.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated films in Emmett’s future is “Hot Seat,” which will co-star Mel Gibson and Sam Asghari. The movie is set to start filming in Los Angeles soon, according to E! News.

Emmett Has an Estimated Net Worth of $2 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Emmett has an estimated net worth of $2 million as of October 2021. It appears as though the site once estimated the director’s net worth at $20 million, but that number appears to have dropped drastically.

“Emmett has more than 100 film and television producing credits to his name. As of this writing, Randall’s films have generated more than $1.2 billion at the global box office,” Celebrity Net Worth reports.

Fans have since taken to social media to discuss Emmett’s apparent money problems.

“I love how Lala acts like Randall is such a prize, when the only reason she is with him is for $$ and Hollywood connections, which are both tenuous at best,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the latest report.

“It’s crazy that [Lala is] on Brock for not paying child support…but I saw an article claiming that Rand just filed to lower his payments because he’s almost bankrupt,” added another, with another person chiming in to call Kent a “hypocrite.”

“While I do understand with Covid he hasn’t been working as much, it gets hard to defend someone when you don’t live within your means. You have hired nannies for your unemployed [girlfriend] yet you want to lower child support for your other 2 children??” commented another person.

