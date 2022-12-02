Randall Emmett Says Prayers For Lala Kent

Randall Emmett opened up about his split from Lala Kent as well as her current dating situation.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star ended her engagement to the film producer in October 2021 amid cheating allegations, seven months after giving birth to their daughter, Ocean. The estranged exes co-parent their daughter, but they only communicate via an app.

While Kent has spoken a lot about the split and her active dating life, Emmett has been relatively quiet – until now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Randall Emmett Said He Wants Happiness For Lala Kent

After ignoring red flags for six years while she was with Emmett, Kent revealed during an Amazon Live in February 2022 that she now does full background checks on potential suitors. According to People, Kent liked the first guy she went with post-Emmett, but she revealed, “The PI check didn’t come back so great. So I had to kick him to the curb.”

In October 2022, Kent told “Jeff Lewis Live” that she was falling for a guy she described as “a unicorn.” “I think I might be in love with someone,” she said, per Us Weekly. “I’m gonna need to have his baby or something.”

Weeks later, Kent posted an early morning close-up photo of a heavily tattooed man and teased her followers with, “It’s time to go to work.” According to Page Six, the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s tattooed mystery date was revealed to be L.A. based model Don Lopez.

But shortly after posting her social media tease, Kent revealed that Lopez was no longer on her “roster” of dates after she received warnings about him from concerned friends and fans.

“Don and I have had a lot of fun in the bedroom, but I posted him for a thirst trap, and then a lot of doors opened to people saying certain things, and now I’ve got to scratch him off the roster,” the Bravo star told “Jeff Lewis Live” on November 21. “He’s the first person I slept with since my last relationship, so I’ll always have a place in my heart for him.”

In a November 2022 interview with the U.S. Sun, Emmett reacted to his former fiancée’s recent breakup.

“I read about it,” Emmett said. “I don’t know anything about it… The one thing I will say that’s important is I really hope Lala does find love and does find happiness. And I hope the happiness makes her happy because at the end of the day, we’re both parents to Ocean and I deserve to be happy, but she also deserves to be happy.”

“I say prayers for her and our family that she does find happiness,” he added of his ex.

Randall Emmett is Glad That Lala Kent is Dating

Kent has not held back on talking about Emmett in the press and on her podcast. She has cracked jokes about the engagement ring he gave her and admitted she “couldn’t wait” for sex with him to be over when they were together, according to Hollywood Life.

In October 2022, a rep for Emmett told Us Weekly that he is happy his former fiancee is exploring new relationships. “He hopes this will help her move on with her life and find peace,” Emmett’s rep added.

Emmett told the “Genuinely GG’” podcast that he and Kent both made mistakes in their relationship, but that he would never publicly trash the Bravo star because she’s the mother of his daughter,

“She’s the mother of my child, so no matter what happens in life, I will never disparage or talk ill about her because she’s Ocean’s mom,” Emmett said in 2022. “The truth is, I just always have to look at the big picture, which is she’s the mother of Ocean, and I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can’t do it — no matter what is said about me or what she says.”

