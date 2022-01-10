Randall Emmett ‘in Tears’ Following Bob Saget’s Sudden Death

Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, according to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget [and was] pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the tweet read.

The “Full House” star is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer. His family released a statement following his death.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world,” the statement read, according to Page Six.

He also had several friends and colleagues from his decades in the entertainment business, many of whom penned tributes and posted them to social media after the news was confirmed.

One of those people was “Vanderpump Rules” star Randall Emmett, who took to Instagram to share a post about the comedian.

Here’s what you need to know:

Emmett Said He Was ‘in Tears’ After Reading Some of the Messages That He & Saget Exchanged

It is unclear how Emmett and Saget may have known each other, as it doesn’t appear that they’d ever worked together, but evidently they did text each other, according to Emmett’s Instagram caption. The film producer uploaded a photo of Saget to his Instagram feed, and shared that he was “broken” and “shocked” after hearing the news that Saget had suddenly died.

“I cannot believe this, [I’m] so broken. You are the greatest. I pray for your wife and family during this difficult time. [I’m] shocked. As I sit here in tears I just got done re reading some of our messages and [I’m] grateful for the love we always showed each other,” Emmett’s caption read.

Emmett added that he brought his mother to see Saget’s show in 2021, and said that he was “lucky” to have done so. “Lost for words. Rest in peace, heaven has an angel today,” Emmett added. Saget had been on tour when he died, and was looking forward to more shows at the end of January, according to his last Instagram post.

Emmett did not receive very much feedback on his post as he set the comments on the post to limited sometime after he uploaded it.

Andy Cohen Also Shared Posts About Saget

Emmett wasn’t the only Bravo star who posted about Saget after news of his death was reported. Andy Cohen shared posts on Twitter and Instagram.

“He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch,” Cohen tweeted.

His Instagram caption was short and to the point. “All heart,” he captioned a photo of Saget holding a champagne glass and wearing sunglasses.

READ NEXT: CNN Confirms Andy Cohen Will Be Invited Back to Host New Year’s Eve