Fans Are Slamming Randall Emmett for ‘Embarrassing’ Mistake at Super Bowl 56

Randall Emmett went to his first Super Bowl and shared his excitement with his followers. Except they noticed a glaring mistake and are now ripping him for it.

On Sunday, February 13, 2022, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl 56 and the “Vanderpump Rules” cast member was there to see it all.

Randall Emmett Tagged a Los Angeles Rams ‘Mock Account’ Instead of the Real Official Team Page

Fans noticed a mistake in Emmett’s Super Bowl post.

The caption, “MY FIRST SUPERBOWL. WAS REALL COOL AMD SPECIAL IM STILL A DOLPHINS FAN AT HEART BUT SO PROUD OF THIS TEAM AND OUR CITY @LA.RAMS.NFL” tagged the wrong account in his post.

Instead of posting the Los Angeles Rams official Instagram account (which is @rams), he tagged a self-proclaimed “Mock Account” whose bio says it’s “Not affiliated” with the team and even tags the correct account.

The flub was shared on Instagram by @pumprules a fan account for “Vanderpump Rules” with the caption, “Not Randall Emmett posting a video at the Super Bowl and tagging the wrong @rams account on top of saying he’s a Dolphins fan. Bruhhh. I’d give him video credit here, but I’ve been blocked since the Fofty situation. Lmfao!”

Fans took to the comments to join in the laughter.

“what a mess,” someone wrote. “This is f***in hilarious! You’re at your first superbowl and can’t even tag the correct winning team!? #soshame,” another fan wrote.

“Lordt, he writes like someone who dropped out of 8th grade,” another fan wrote.

Several just commented laughing emojis.

“His clownery knows no bounds,” a fan said. “What a toooool,” another wrote.

“He’s such a chump,” someone commented.

“He really is Turtle!! Trying so hard to hang with the cool people, but being so damn awkward and embarrassing,” someone wrote hinting at the rumors that he was the inspiration for the Turtle character in ‘Entourage.’

“Once a looser always a looser,” someone wrote (misspelling loser in their comment).

Fans Pointed out the 50 Cent & Randall Emmett Rivalry Must Have Been ‘Awkward’ When 50 Cent Made a Surprise Appearance During the Halftime Show

Fans also took to the comments to blast Emmett for his feud with 50 Cent.

In April 2019, texts between Emmett and 50 Cent were leaked where 50 Cent threatened Emmett who he says owned him $1 million for a loan, according to a report by People.

“Keep playing with me and get ya f—ing head cracked in front of everybody,” 50 wrote to Emmett, according to the outlet. “You took my kindness for weakness. Now I’m [going to] show you what [I’ve] been [trying] not to do to you dumb motherf—er.”

A reply to 50 Cent from Emmett went viral after Emmett misspelled Fifty.

“I’m sorry fofty,” Emmett wrote, according to the outlet. “I’m heading to the emergency room. I’m not doing well. Please don’t text me anymore. I’m sorry for everything. This is too much for me. I’m so hurt and not feeling well.”

Fans brought up that feud after Emmett was spotted at the Super Bowl where 50 Cent made a surprise appearance in the Pepsi Halftime Show.

“I’m just wondering if he was hiding in the restroom during the halftime show. I’m sure seeing fofty hanging from the ceiling must have given him major anxiety,” a fan wrote on the Pumprules Instagram post.

“Must’ve been awkward to see 50 Cent at the halftime show,” another person wrote.

“I can only imagine what was going thru his mind when he saw Fofty making a surprise appearance during the halftime show,” someone said in the comments.

“Bet he crapped his pants when he saw Fiddy hanging upside down like a beast on stage,” a fan commented.

“FOFTY better not have found out he was there!” someone wrote.

“The irony of his first super bowl and fifty plays at half time is just …” a fan wrote

