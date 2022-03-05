Photos Surface of Randall Emmett at a Bar With Young Blond

New photos of Randall Emmett sitting at a bar next to a young blond woman have surfaced on social media.

The photos appear to have been taken in March 2022, as someone in a “Vanderpump Rules” fan group on Facebook shared that they saw Emmett at LAX waiting for a flight. A short while later, a blond woman joined him.

“I’m at LAX heading to Vegas, and guess who is sitting at the bar looking depressed AF… Mister Ocean Kent,” the original Facebook post read, according to a screenshot posted to Reddit. The Facebook user later edited the caption, adding that a girl had joined Emmett.

The woman sitting next to Emmett has not been identified, and it’s unclear if she may be Emmett’s new girlfriend, just a friend, or someone whom he’s doing business with. It’s also unclear where the two were headed.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Photos Surfaced Just After Lala Kent Said That Emmett Had Been Cheating on Her With a 23-Year-Old

On March 2, 2022, Emmett’s ex-fiancee Lala Kent posted a lengthy comment on an Instagram post that had nominated Emmett as the narcissist of the week. In her comment, Kent shared a bit about what she went through in the last few months of her relationship with Emmett. She officially left him in October 2021, when Ocean was 7-months-old.

“I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first [seven] months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was. He started a relationship with a 23-year-old in March of 2021 – the month I gave birth,” Kent wrote.

She went on to say that Emmett and this new woman were traveling together while she was at home caring for the then-couple’s newborn baby. When Kent saw photos of Emmett out with other women, she tried to leave, but he “threatened to call the police” if she took Ocean away. Kent basically admitted to playing into Emmett’s game, albeit knowingly so, in order to allow him to think that he “was in control again” so that she was “able to leave the house.”

“I did what I had to do to leave the relationship with my baby. His new 23-year-old girlfriend was ‘basically living’ in the home 2 days after I left. Sadly this isn’t the most shocking thing I learned. Women and cheating are just the tip of the iceberg,” Kent added.

It’s unclear if the blond woman in the new photos of Emmett are the same 23-year-old “girlfriend” that Kent mentioned in her post.

Fans Trashed Emmett on Reddit After the Photos Were Shared

Once the photos of Emmett and a blond female were shared on Reddit, several people began slamming the producer. Not only did many wonder if the woman was his new girlfriend, but there were many comments about him flying commercial — at least one person pointed out that he was sitting at a bar located in Southwest’s terminal at LAX.

“Wait wait wait. We spent SEASONS hearing about Rand and his private jet and how they never fly commercial and don’t know how to fly commercial anymore because it’s been so long since they have a private jet… so why is he at LAX flying commercial?” someone pointed out.

“He really has a type,” added another. More comments on this post compared the woman’s looks to Dayna Kathan from VPR season 8, though some pointed out similarities to Kent.

“Yeah, it’s all fun and games, until Daddy runs out of PJ funds, so he’s gotta shuffle on down to catch his SouthWest flight at LAX and settle for the quick flirt with a Jojo Siwa lookalike, who he hopes didn’t give him faux digits. Oh, how the mighty have fallen,” a third person wrote.

“God she looks young enough to be his daughter,” a fourth comment read.

