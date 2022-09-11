Fans React After Raquel Leviss Is Linked to a Married Man

Raquel Leviss has been linked to a married man and fans are reacting to the news.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star has been accused of hooking up with Oliver Saunders, the married son of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais. The claims came from Saunders’ wife, Samantha, who posted about her husband’s alleged cheating on Instagram on Friday, September 2, 2022.

“Since oliver has started working at @vanderpumpparis he has disrespected me and my kids in every way possible. … He has committed adultery with coworkers and guests of the restaurant. I have found out he has made out with Raquel while filming @lisavanderpump & plans to continue to go on a date with Raquel while filming,” Sam claimed.

Sam has asked fans not to go hard on Leviss, saying that she’s been very kind through all of this. Sam and Oliver have not yet filed for divorce but are expected to, based on their respective social media posts.

On September 3, 2022, someone started a Reddit thread about Leviss’ rumored hook-ups, including Peter Madgrigal, Tom Schwartz, Nema Vand, and now, Oliver, since her split from James Kennedy in December 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leviss Hasn’t Spoken Out About the Claims That She Hooked Up With Oliver

Despite the numerous rumors about Leviss’ personal life circulating online, she has yet to comment on them.

While she did previously admit to going out on a date with Madrigal, she has been silent on reports that she was getting to know Vand, of “Shahs of Sunset” fame, or that she hooked up with Schwartz in Mexico while on a trip for Scheana Shay’s wedding.

Heavy previously reached out to Leviss’ rep for comment on Sam’s claims that she’d been hooking up with Oliver, but did not hear back.

Leviss is starring on the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” and it’s more than likely that many of these rumors will play out when the show returns to Bravo.

Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Leviss’ Post Split Activity

There are some VPR fans that are in full support of Leviss getting herself back out there and living her best life, so to speak. However, there are also many people who feel that Leviss needs to move on from the VPR friend group — and stay away from married men.

Several took to Reddit to share their opinions on Leviss as she navigates life as a single woman while “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 is filming.

“I’m all for Raquel having a hot girl summer, but not with her friends ex husband and another married guy. Keep it classy,” one Redditor wrote.

“I lost all respect I had for her. I actually thought she was a nice person, clearly her whole sweet girl personality is fake af. I was so excited to see single Raquel but if this is it, no f****** thank you lol,” someone else added.

“Single Raquel is so thirsty! We knew she’d hook up with one guy to be on the show, I didn’t know she’d hook up with 3 just to stay relevant,” read another comment.

“She seems so damn thirsty for media attention. Girl just do better and go to grad school,” echoed a fourth VPR fan.

