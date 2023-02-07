Raquel Leviss Reveals What She Really Thinks of James Kennedy’s Girlfriend

Raquel Leviss opened up about her first impression of her former fiancé James Kennedy’s current girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

In a clip from the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 premiere, Leviss revealed that she thinks Kennedy’s new flame, whom he started dating a few weeks after they ended their engagement in late 2021, looks just like his mom, Jacqueline Georgiou.

Raquel Leviss Said She Knows Nothing About Ally Lewber

In a sneak peek scene from the February 8, 2023 “Vanderpump Rules” episode, Kennedy revealed that he started dating Lewber “five or six weeks” after his split from Leviss and that he is “obsessed” with his new girlfriend.

Leviss was then shown saying she first met briefly Lewber at the iHeart Radio Awards in March 2022. “I don’t know anything about James’ new girlfriend, except for the fact that she looks exactly like his mom,” Leviss said on camera. “He’s got some real mommy issues.”

Leviss’ comments about Lewber come after she previously told Us Weekly, that her first impression of her ex’s new girlfriend is that she was “very sweet.” “I actually really like her. I see a lot of me in her,” Leviss said in July 2022.

As for Kennedy’s mom, Georgiou has been featured on multiple “Vanderpump Rules” episodes in the past, so many fans know what she looks like. On social media, some viewers responded to Leviss’ comments about Lewber looking like Georgiou.

“That’s a stretch saying Ally looks like his mom they’re both brunette -both pretty-but that’s about it,” one Instagram commenter wrote.

“She doesn’t look anything like his mom,” another agreed. “Why she has brown hair? I think that’s jealousy. …I really like him & Ally together. “

“100% Raquel did not come up with that on her own. Someone online prob said ally looks like his mom and she decided to use it,” another chimed in.

Leviss has shaded Kennedy’s rebound relationship in the past. In April 2022, she told Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, “[I’m judging you if] you have a girlfriend after your engagement has ended in a one-month period.”

James Kennedy Said He’s Close With His Mom

Kennedy’s mom was featured in a 2019 “Vanderpump Rules” episode, she was seen defending her son after Lisa Vanderpump fired him for body shaming co-star Katie Maloney.

According to Us Weekly, Georgiou asked Vanderpump what her son is supposed to do when women “come after” him. She also claimed that others provoked his bad behavior and she asked the SUR owner to give him another chance. At the time, co-star Lala Kent took to social media to post a photo of Georgiou pleading with Vanderpump, with the caption, “Is this for real? Did this woman actually raise someone?”

Kennedy has had his ups and downs with his mom, but in March 2020, he told “The Daily Dish” podcast that their relationship was good because they were both sober.

“She has now over a year [of sobriety] under the belt, and our relationship is at a high, you know?” the DJ said of his mom. “She texts me every day, we talk every day, we live 10 minutes away from each other, so I like to see her. I treat her for lunch a couple times a week. So, we stay close and our relationship has gone leaps and bounds since I stopped drinking as well, because now that we’re both sober, we’re both counting the blessings together every day and it’s just such a beautiful thing, you know?”

“Life’s good and I love my mom for everything that she is,” he added.

