VPR Star Comments on Whether Raquel Leviss Is a Better Kisser Than Katie Maloney

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Peter Madrigal has been a fixture on the show since it premiered in 2013. The SUR manager has been romantically linked to several of his co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney. During a December 2022 episode of the “Jamie All Over” podcast, hosted by Jamie Lynne, the Bravo star also mentioned he briefly dated Raquel Leviss after she broke up with her ex-fiance James Kennedy.

“We went out a couple of times. It was fun,” said the reality television personality.

When Lynne asked if Maloney or Leviss was a “better kisser,” Madrigal responded, “Katie was like an eternity ago, so I’m going to go with Raquel.”

The 38-year-old also revealed he has been dating an unnamed individual since October 2022. He suggested, however, that he was considering ending the relationship because they had different priorities. He explained he has been focusing on becoming more successful and expanding his wealth.

“I’ve been seeing someone since October, you know, we are hitting that rough patch, so we’ll see what happens in the future. ‘Cause I like her, I really like her. I have different goals right now and she has different goals,” said the reality television personality.

Peter Madrigal Spoke About the Upcoming Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During the “Jamie All Over” interview, Madrigal revealed he will have a more prominent role in the upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules.” He also explained he has not been a main cast member as he has been focused on managing SUR.

“I think that it has to do with storylines, like you know, you said it yourself, I kind of like avoid everything, the thing is I’m not going to be able to manage SUR and be involved in drama, that would be – that’s not good, you know what I mean, there always has to be someone with a level head through all the chaos involved. Because I manage the restaurant, I mean how bad would that look if I’m like ‘oh, I’m dating the staff,'” explained Madrigal.

Raquel Leviss Spoke About Her Friendship with Tom Schwartz

While recording a July 2022 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Leviss revealed she decided to stop going on dates with Madrigal as she viewed him as “more of a friend.”

The model also confirmed she kissed Tom Schwartz while speaking to Daily Mail in October 2022. She asserted, however, that the 40-year-old is not her boyfriend. In a November 2022 interview with E! News, Leviss spoke about her friendship with Schwartz.

“Tom and I are friends and you’ll kind of see our little flirty friendship play out this season but it’s been light-hearted and fun,” said Leviss.

She then shared she felt “a little apprehension” about kissing Maloney’s ex-husband.

“I feel like I’m stepping into a new era, where I’m putting myself first. And I have spent a lot of my life caring about what others people have thought of me and that’s not my motto anymore, so I am just doing me, living the single life and having fun,” said the Sonoma State University alum.

The 27-year-old also shared her thoughts about Kennedy’s relationship with Ally Lewber, who he met in January 2022.

“It was very, very emotional for me in the beginning, just because James and I have had such a long relationship, and we care so much about each other so, of course, I’m happy he’s found somebody in his life,” said Leviss.

