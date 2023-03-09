Did Raquel Leviss Sell the Photos of Her Black Eye to the Media?

Raquel Leviss did not sell the photos of her black eye to the media, despite what’s being speculated by various Bravo fan accounts. The photos in question were released as part of a restraining order that Leviss filed against Scheana Shay.

In court documents obtained by Heavy, Leviss included four photos of her eye as part of her case in which she alleges that Shay physically attacked her. Leviss lists the date of the alleged altercation as March 2, 2023, around 1:30 a.m. She claims that she was “pushed against brick wall causing injury to back of head.” She went on to claim that Shay “punched [her] in the face causing injury to [her] left eye.”

Several outlets previously reported rumors that Shay physically attacked Leviss after she learned that Leviss was having an affair with Tom Sandoval. Sandoval has been dating Shay’s friend Ariana Madix for more than a decade.

A judge has granted Leviss a temporary restraining order and has set a court hearing for March 29, 2023. Heavy has reached out to Leviss and Shay’s reps for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Raquel Leviss Included a Screenshot of a Post Scheana Shay Uploaded on Instagram

In addition to photos of her black eye along with a cut near her eyebrow, Leviss also included a screenshot of a social media post that was uploaded by Shay on March 5, 2023.

“Always got your back,” Shay captioned the photo of her and Madix. Leviss highlighted the fist emoji that Shay included in her caption by circling in.

“Currently mutual friends + coworkers are telling me she doesn’t regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend,” Leviss wrote in the court documents.

Leviss included copies of the paperwork she received from an urgent care facility as well.

“Patient was involved in a physical altercation with another person a friend in NY at the early a.m. hours of Thursday morning. Possible midnight hours of Wednesday. She was pushed struck her head onto a hard concrete was ONM the back end. No aloc no blacking out no NV no concussion. Then she was punched and struck in the left eye causing bruising, pain, mild vision changes, and also lingering HA from the altercation. Also a left eyebrow laceration healing well,” read the notes.

Heavy can also confirm that Leviss filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Lisa Vanderpump Believes That Scheana Shay Did Attack Raquel Leviss

Shay hasn’t spoken out publicly about the accusations, though a source tells Entertainment Tonight that Shay is innocent.

“Scheana 100 percent did not punch her. Raquel came after Scheana after their Watch What Happens Live taping when this all came out. Scheana brushed Raquel off of her and whatever happened after that is Raquel’s fault,” the source said, adding, “If you look at old pictures of Raquel, she always has that shadow on her eye. The scratch is new, but that’s it. The cast finds the restraining order laughable. No one should be afraid of Scheana Shay.”

Some of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast members have spoken out about the alleged altercation between Leviss and Shay, including Lisa Vanderpump.

On the March 8, 2023, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Vanderpump her opinion on Leviss’ claims.

“I think she slapped her around the chops,” Vanderpump said, according to Page Six. “But you know what, her feelings would be running really high because Ariana was her best friend for like 12 years. You forget it’s not just the show. They were together working four or five years before the show. They grew up together. She very much kind of has Ariana’s back,” she continued.

On March 7, 2023, Lala Kent answered a fan question about the alleged altercation during an Amazon Live.

“I was never told that story. That seems to be what’s circling. I’ve talked to Scheana. That never came up to me,” she said.

