Did Raquel Leviss Really Go on a Date With Peter Madrigal?

Raquel Leviss is moving on.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star ended her relationship with James Kennedy in December 2021, just seven months after the two got engaged.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love,” Leviss captioned an Instagram post confirming the split.

Three months later, rumors that Leviss was seeing someone new surfaced by way of a blind.

“This shy server who went through [a] recent breakup is dating again, and she’s dating someone who is in their friend circle. If you watch her story and her new long haired beau, you’d see them giving hints. He even left a comment on a recent post of the flowers he got her. They were at their friends bar together [two] nights ago. Everyone is happy for the new couple,” the blind posted by Bravo and Cocktails reads.

Fans were quick to figure out that the mystery guy was SUR manager and VPR star Peter Madrigal.

During the April 1, 2022, episode of Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Leviss responded to the rumors that she and Madrigal are dating.

Someone Sent an Anonymous Message to DeuxMoi After Seeing Leviss & Madrigal at Dinner

Shortly after Bravo and Cocktails published the blind about Leviss dating a VPR co-star, someone apparently saw her out with Madrigal on a date in West Hollywood.

The message was sent in to DeuxMoi and shared on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

“Definitely saw Peter Madrigal and Raquel Leviss of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ out to dinner at Terroni in WeHo last night. Couldn’t tell if it was a date or just friendly, but they were laughing a lot and seemed really happy!” the email read.

Terroni is a popular Italian eatery in West Hollywood.

Leviss Admitted Madrigal Asked Her on a Date & She Accepted

While chatting with Maloney, Leviss confirmed that she went out with Madrigal after he asked her on a date.

“Everyone will judge me for this. I’m judging myself for this,” Leviss said. “Last night, I went out for drinks with Peter. And it was just a fun little time. And I figured this would be a good opportunity for me just to like get back out in the dating world ‘cuz I haven’t had an official date since the breakup,” Leviss continued.

“And so, when he asked me to go grab drinks with him, I was like, ‘mmm okay sure,'” she added.

Maloney said that she “can’t judge” Leviss because she previously went out with Madrigal — and she’s “made out” with him.

“I think plenty of women would love to go have drinks with Peter,” Maloney said.

“I agree,” Leviss said.

Maloney said that she didn’t see that one coming, and Leviss agreed. Though it seems like she had a good time, it doesn’t sound like she and Madrigal are serious.

“I’ve been surrounding myself with so many friends,” Leviss said. She admitted that hanging out with girlfriends post-breakup has been really good for her.

