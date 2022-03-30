Who Is Raquel Leviss Dating Following James Kennedy Split?

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy publicly ended their engagement while filming the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion in December 2021.

Since that time, Kennedy has gone public with his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber. The celebrity DJ met his new lady at a Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras show just one month after ending his five-year relationship with Leviss, according to Us Weekly.

In an Instagram comment that was reposted by the surrules fan account, Leviss reacted to her former boyfriend’s rebound relationship.

“After seeing how quickly James has moved on, I think I’m allowed the freedom to act on whatever my heart desires,” the 27-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star told her fans in January 2022.

But does that mean Leviss is acting out when it comes to dating?

Here’s what you need to know:

There Have Been Rumors That Raquel Leviss is Dating, But an Insider Set the Record Straight

Rumors have been rampant about Leviss’ post-engagement dating life. There has been speculation that she could be dating Peter Madrigal, a fellow “Vanderpump Rules” alum who still works as a manager at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR. Another blind item has teased that Leviss has been dating “Shahs of Sunset” star Nema Vand.

But a source close to Leviss told Us that the Bravo star is not at all interested in getting into a new relationship so soon after her breakup from Kennedy. The source added that Leviss is “thriving” in her new single life after five years with Kennedy.

“She’s enjoying time with her girlfriends and rediscovering who she is,” the insider revealed of the SUR waitress. “She hasn’t been going on dates yet as she really is focusing on herself and enjoying the single life. She was in a relationship for so long that she really is taking this time to figure things out and how she can blossom. She’s not focused on finding a new guy.”

The source added that Leviss, who has since unfollowed her former fiancé on Instagram, just wants to get to a better place for herself.

“The breakup was very emotional for her so she’s truly on the path of recovery and getting back into a healthy state of mind,” the insider added.

Leviss has shared several photos of her new life, which has included hanging out with girlfriends and attending concerts and festivals over the past three months.

Leviss is One of Several Newly Single ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars

A lot has changed since “Vanderpump Rules” wrapped last fall. In addition to Leviss and Kennedy’s split, in October 2021, longtime couple Lala Kent and Randall Emmett ended their engagement amid allegations that the film producer cheated while Kent was pregnant with their 1-year-old daughter, Ocean. The exes are not on speaking terms.

And in March 2022, married “Vanderpump Rules” couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney posted a joint divorce announcement. Maloney and Schwartz were together for 12-years and had a TV wedding, officiated by Lisa Vanderpump, that aired on “Vanderpump Rules” in 2016, before they legally tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019, according to Page Six. The two have vowed to remain friends.

