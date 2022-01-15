Raquel Leviss Liked an Odd Post on Instagram & Fans Are Trying to Figure Out Why

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy announced their decision to end their engagement back in December 2021.

Confirmation of the split came after rumors circulated that Leviss and Kennedy shared the news during the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion which was filmed days before.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love,” Leviss captioned an Instagram post.

Since Kennedy and his VPR co-star and friend, Lala Kent, both ended their respective relationships around the same time, many fans couldn’t help but wonder if the two would date each other. In fact, it’s something they were asked when they sat down with Andy Cohen on the January 11, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

Shortly after the episode aired, Leviss’ social media activity had fans quite curious about how she is feeling about her ex post-split — and his potential to date someone new — including Kent.

Leviss Liked an Instagram Post About Kennedy Potentially Dating Newly Single Lala Kent & Gave a Comment to Paparazzi

On “Watch What Happens, Live,” Cohen couldn’t help but ask his guests, Kennedy and Lala Kent, if they would ever consider dating, now that they are both single.

“Look, I never say never to anything nowadays,” Kennedy said, according to the Daily Mail. He admitted that the two are just friends — for now, anyway.

After the show aired, Instagram post shared by the account “_surrules” got Leviss’ attention. The post featured a video from WWHL and the caption read, “James [and] Lala answer if they would ever date again.” A screenshot shared on Reddit proves that Leviss actually liked the post.

In the thread, fans discussed why Leviss clicked “like.”

“She probably liked it because she realized her paranoia wasn’t just in her imagination and that James has been gaslighting her. However on the flip, if she’s only been with James to be on the show/famous she could also like it because it means she’s free of him,” wrote one Redditor.

“I DIED when I saw that she liked it,” added another.

“Honestly she could be being petty by liking it? I mean James did say he talked to Raquel on the phone earlier that day,” a third person wrote.

“Ooo she jelly,” a fourth comment read.

As for how Leviss really feels about her ex dating Kent, she seems fine with it. Photographers caught up with her on January 12, 2022, and asked her about it. “I mean, good luck to them,” she said, according to Us Weekly.

Since their split, Leviss has moved out of the apartment that she shared with Kennedy, and has been figuring out life on her own. During his time on WWHL, Kennedy spoke out about the failed engagement for the first time, and revealed that the two are amicable.

“Yesterday, me and Raquel were talking on the phone still, you know, Raquel and I still remain friends after the breakup,” Kennedy told Cohen, according to TooFab.

“I’m currently living in beautiful Los Angeles. We both moved out of the apartment, the lease is done, it’s all sorted out. I got a beautiful apartment, a loft with concrete walls, it’s gangster,” he added.

Interestingly, Kent also told Cohen that she and Leviss are still cool. “I wouldn’t say we’re super close, but she’s hard not adore. Not only is she beautiful, but she has the heart to match,” Kent told Cohen.

