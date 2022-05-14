Raquel Leviss Spotted Flirting With Bravo Star, Kicking Romance Rumors Into High Gear

Raquel Leviss may soon be ready to take a new romance public.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star broke off her engagement to James Kennedy in late 2021 and while Kennedy has already moved on publicly, Leviss has been keeping her personal life off of social media — but that doesn’t mean that her friends have been doing the same.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love,” Leviss captioned an Instagram post in December 2021.

Leviss was in the Hamptons for Hannah Berner’s wedding on May 13, 2022, and she made the drive with her pal, Scheana Shay, Scheana’s fiance, Brock Davies, and “Shahs of Sunset” star Nema Vand. In a video, Vand was driving with Davies in the passenger’s seat. Leviss was seated in the backseat behind Vand and Shay was behind Davies.

At the wedding, Leviss and Vand appeared to be flirting in a video posted by Shay.

An Anonymous Source Previously Linked Leviss and Vand

Leviss and Vand haven’t confirmed or denied rumors they are dating, but they did appear to be getting close at Berner’s wedding. Shay took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of Leviss and Vand as they appeared to be cuddling up to one another. Leviss was smiling as Vand looked as though he had his arm around her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Shay had a big, cheesy smile on her face as she caught the moment and shared it with her followers.

If Leviss and Vand are an item, someone actually outed their romance in early April. Shortly after rumors that Leviss was dating another “Vanderpump Rules” star, someone came forward with claims that she’s been dating Vand.

“She’s dating Nema Vand. The guy from ‘Shahs of Sunset.’ He flew her to NYC to visit like last week. I’m close to some of the cast. This is just my finsta,” a message, sent to Your Moms Are Watching on Instagram, read.

Interestingly, Vand and Shay previously dated — albeit briefly.

“It was about a little more than a year ago… about six dates. And I just wasn’t in the place to be in a relationship. I was going through all of the Adam [Spott] stuff. I had just froze my eggs,” Shay said, according to Bravo. She went on to call Vand “amazing” and said that she would introduce him to someone who is “worth his time.”

Leviss Went on a Date With Peter Madrigal from ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Rumors that Leviss had gone on a date with her VPR co-star Peter Madrigal surfaced in March 2022, and she later admitted that the two did, in fact, go on one date.

On the April 1, 2022, episode of Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Leviss talked to Katie Maloney about her night out with Madrigal.

“Everyone will judge me for this. I’m judging myself for this. Last night, I went out for drinks with Peter. And it was just a fun little time. And I figured this would be a good opportunity for me just to like get back out in the dating world ‘cuz I haven’t had an official date since the breakup,” Leviss said.

“And so, when he asked me to go grab drinks with him, I was like, ‘mmm okay sure,'” she added. She explained that it was more of a friendly night out and she likely won’t be going on any romantic dates with Madrigal.

