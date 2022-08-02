‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Is ‘Okay’ After Accident Leaves Her Trapped

A “Vanderpump Rules” star is safe after a serious situation left her trapped in an elevator in her building.

On August 1, 2022, Raquel Leviss shared a video of herself in an elevator with her dog, Graham. She had picked up some packages and was walking into the elevator with Graham when his leash got caught in the door, causing it to jam.

“You guys. Graham and I are stuck in the elevator because I grabbed my packages and I like forgot… I dropped his leash and his leash is stuck in the elevator,” a relatively calm Leviss said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories. Leviss wasn’t panicked nor was she freaking out as she hung out with Graham. The potentially scary situation was resolved and Leviss updated fans, letting them know that both her and Graham were “okay.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Leviss Didn’t Have Cell Reception in the Elevator

To make matters even more stressful, Leviss didn’t have cell phone reception while she was trapped. While she waited for help, she recorded some videos with her phone and uploaded them to Instagram once she and Graham were safely out of the elevator.

“That is the current update,” Leviss said, sitting on the floor of the elevator. “Not very smart, but that’s what happens when you’re running around like a chicken…,” Leviss added.

In the next video, Leviss was out of the elevator and sitting in her car.

“I took that video when I was in the elevator. I didn’t have any service, but I am out and I am okay. Graham and I are fine,” Leviss said. It’s unknown how long she and Graham were stuck for.

“Okay, yes, we made it out okay, everyone’s good, except for the leash, which is a little bit torn up,” Leviss said in another video, holding up Graham’s leash which was cut up in a few places from the elevator door.

“But, other than that, we’re all good,” Leviss added.

Leviss Has Since Jetted Off to Las Vegas

After her elevator incident, Leviss went about her day and filmed herself getting a spray tan. She didn’t seem to be bothered much by the incident and had moved on to other things.

On August 2, 2022, she shared a video of herself on an airplane sitting next to her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Ariana Madix. The two were heading to Las Vegas.

“Alright, we’re on our flight to Vegas,” Leviss said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories. She and Madix posed while the video was recording, both wearing sunglasses.

Leviss then shared two additional videos; one of a little white dog on the flight and another of a Golden Retriever at the airport.

As for Graham, he was more than likely unfazed by what happened in the elevator. He’s either staying with Leviss’ parents, a dog sitter, or Leviss’ ex, James Kennedy, whom is Graham’s human dad. It’s believed that the two have been sharing custody of Graham since their December 2021 split.

