Andy Cohen Weighs in on Raquel Leviss’ Future on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Will Raquel Leviss be fired from “Vanderpump Rules“? It’s a question on the minds of many fans now that Leviss’ affair with Tom Sandoval is out in the open, causing his longterm relationship with Ariana Madix to end.

On the March 6, 2023, episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen weighed in on Leviss’ future on the series, admitting that he doesn’t actually have the ability to fire her — or to renew her contract for that matter.

“I have no plans to do anything because I am no longer involved in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ besides being a huge fan and hosting the reunions,” Cohen said. Although Cohen does host the reunions, he hasn’t been part of the show’s production since season 7.

Bravo fans have been glued to social media since the news was reported on March 3, 2023, and many are wondering what’s going to happen next. Although there haven’t been any decisions made about the future of the franchise, it has been confirmed that filming picked back up to capture the fall out and the footage will be included in season 10, which is currently airing.

The network hasn’t released any information about a potential season 11. Heavy has previously reached out to reps for Leviss and Sandoval for comment and has not heard back.

Raquel Leviss May or May Not Attend the Season 10 Reunion

According to Cohen, the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion is set to film in about two weeks and he said that he fully expects to see the whole cast in attendance. However, in the time since, Leviss has filed to obtain a restraining order against her co-star Scheana Shay.

In court documents obtained by Heavy, a court date has been set for March 29, 2023 — around the same time that the reunion is scheduled to film, per Cohen.

On March 8, 2023, someone asked Cohen if he thought that the restraining order would throw a wrench in the plan for the reunion — or if he thought that perhaps Leviss wouldn’t attend.

“I don’t know, I haven’t gotten into it,” he said, according to Us Weekly. “The reunion is in, like, two and a half weeks, and I think there will be a lot happening in the two and a half weeks. There’s so much happening every single day, so I don’t know,” he continued.

Cohen went on to say that he didn’t want to “lean in” on any hypothetical situations, but promised to “deliver a reunion.”

“And it’s gonna be great,” he said.

Lala Kent Doesn’t ‘Wish Anyone to Be Fired’ From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

On March 7, 2023, Lala Kent did an Amazon Live during which she answered some questions from fans while sharing some of her favorite products that are available for purchase on the site.

When someone asked Kent if she thought that Sandoval, Leviss, and Tom Schwartz should be fired from the show, she gave an interesting response.

“I never would wish anyone to be fired,” she said, going on to explain why she would like the idea of an all-female cast.

“I’ve always thought, like, Schwartz is really sweet, but I feel like he’s weak as it gets. Never liked Raquel. Never liked Tom Sandoval. And everyone looked at me like I was crazy, and I was kind of put on the outskirts because of it,” she added.

