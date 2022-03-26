Raquel Leviss Goes Full Glam & Fans Can’t Get Over it

Raquel Leviss has been spending time with girlfriends, attending events, and adjusting to single life after she and James Kennedy broke off their engagement in December 2021.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars decided to go their separate ways just seven months after getting engaged.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love,” Leviss captioned an Instagram post confirming the split.

The reality star has been very active on social media, and always seems to have something going on. She has built a strong fan base, especially after her split from Kennedy, and fans have been very supportive as she navigates life on her own.

On March 22, 2022, Leviss shared a photo of herself in full glam before she attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Fans couldn’t get over how “stunning” Leviss looked in the pic.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leviss Had Her Hair & Makeup Done Professionally

Ahead of her red carpet appearance at the awards show, Leviss had her hair and makeup done professionally.

“We love an impromptu iPhone headshot,” she captioned the photo she shared on Instagram. She tagged hair stylist and makeup artist Austin Ryde in the pic. Ryde also shared a couple of photos of Leviss’ look.

“Thank you for making me feel so beautiful tonight!! You’re the best,” she commented on his post.

Several fans took to the comments section on both Leviss’ and Ryde’s post to let them both know how “stunning” Leviss looked.

“You are glowing,” one comment read.

“Very vavooom!!! Sexy,” a second Instagram user added.

“Oooh la la! You look amazing,” another person wrote.

“I love your hair and makeup beautiful,” a fourth social media user commented.

“When I can’t think someone can get more gorgeous, you post this picture…gurl… flawless! And beautiful,” another comment read.

Several Social Media Users Thought Leviss Was Channeling Her Beauty Queen Past

Leviss, 28, was born and raised in California. When she was younger, she competed in a few beauty pageants. According to Us Weekly, she was crowned Miss Sonoma County and went on to compete in the Miss California and Miss Malibu USA pageants.

Leviss’ new IG photo evidently reminded several people of her pageant days, and many felt as though she looked like a beauty queen in the shot. Some even suggested she get back into pageants.

“Ok, Miss America!” Leviss’ “Vanderpump Rules” co-star and real life pal Scheana Shay commented on the post.

“YES YES YES. Queen of the world,” another one of Leviss’ friends wrote.

“The face of Miss California. You’re beautiful inside and out,” read a third comment.

“Wow! Beauty queen x10,” someone else added.

“She should try out for Miss America or Miss Universe……WHATEVER IS THE MOST IMPORTANT….one is easy one is hard you would win either,” another Instagram user suggested.

