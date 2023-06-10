Bravo Alum Says Raquel Leviss Informed Him She ‘Would Hook Up’ With Ariana Madix

Former “Shahs of Sunset” star Nema Vand discussed the cheating scandal involving “Vanderpump Rules” personalities Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. As fans are aware, the co-stars were romantically involved for months while Sandoval was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

During an appearance on the June 9 “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast episode, hosted by “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay, Vand alleged that Leviss stated Sandoval said he and Madix had an “open relationship.” The “Shahs of Sunset” star also claimed that Leviss stated she was more interested in having a sexual encounter with Madix than Sandoval.

According to Vand, he had a month-long flirtation with Leviss in May 2022. He stated that he decided he was not interested in having a relationship with Leviss and encouraged her to date Tom Schwartz after she mentioned she “want[ed] to pursue Schwartz on the show” for “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

“I’m like ‘Marry him, date him.’ I think I said ‘The whole show should be Schwartz is the bachelor, everyone is the fighting for him.’ I was laying it on so thick, to just be like please date him. She mentioned to me, she was like ‘Yeah, you know, it’s funny because at Coachella [in April 2022], it wasn’t Schwartz, it was Sandoval who said that, like, something to me. And I was like ‘What do you mean?’” said Vand.

According to the former Bravo personality, Leviss stated she was in a hot tub with Sandoval “watch[ing] the sunrise together” when the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer said he and Madix had “an open thing” and could “hook up with whoever [they] want.” Vand stated that Leviss was under the impression Sandoval was not being honest about his and Madix’s relationship. According to the “Shahs of Sunset” alum, the 28-year-old conveyed that she believed the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner wanted to indicate that they could have a sexual relationship without repercussions.

“She goes, ‘Yeah, he was like we could totally hook up.’ I was like, ‘Oh, would you ever do that? Like would you ever consider that?’ And she’s like, ‘No, no, no, I would never.’ She’s like, ‘I would hook up with Ariana though, I wouldn’t hook up with Tom,’” said Vand.

Ariana Madix Said an Unnamed Individual Made Claims About Raquel Leviss

As fans are aware, in the third part of the season 10 reunion, which aired on June 7, Madix stated she believed Sandoval started the rumor they were in an open relationship. She said Leviss informed an unnamed individual “that Tom made a comment to her about us being in an open relationship and Raquel’s response was, ‘Well, I told him I rather hook up with Ariana than him.’” Both Leviss and Sandoval stated that the claim was not true.

During the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Vand confirmed he was Madix’s source. He also stated he was frustrated by Leviss and Sandoval’s reactions to Madix’s claim.

“You know you said it to me, and I’m saying it to our friend and you guys are on show where you are literally being paid to share in the most honest and raw way possible, don’t p*** out,” said Vand.

Tom Schwartz Spoke About Kissing Raquel Leviss

During the season 10 reunion, which was filmed on March 23, Schwartz spoke about his kiss with Leviss during the week of Shay and her husband, Brock Davies’ August 2022 wedding. His now ex-wife, Katie Maloney, who took issue with his decision to pursue Leviss because they agreed to not date mutual friends, said “It was like a father-daughter kissing.”

After he told his ex-wife to “chill,” Schwartz said that he believed he “had some real chemistry” with Leviss. The 28-year-old agreed with his assessment.

However, in the June 7 episode of former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” Schwartz stated that he and Leviss “never had real chemistry.” He also suggested that he regretted kissing Leviss because it hurt Maloney.

“It was never going anywhere, but like, I was kind of a sad sack of s*** and it was like I guess it was convenient, it was just such an innocent kiss. And had I known, like, it would have hurt Katie so much, I would have never done that,” said Schwartz.

The 40-year-old also addressed the criticism he received after reports began circulating that Leviss and Sandoval had an affair in early March 2023. He acknowledged that he was aware of Sandoval’s involvement with Leviss in late August 2022, after Shay’s wedding.

“You would think my life revolves around f***** Tom Sandoval and Raquel and, like, it couldn’t be further from the truth, like, I’m Tom Schwartz, I did not have an affair with Ariana, you know, like, this is not my life, but yes, I am an unfortunate confidant,” said Schwartz.