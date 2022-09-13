PHOTO: Vanderpump Rules Star Hangs Out with Ex’s New Girlfriend

A few “Vanderpump Rules” stars had a night out last week and videos posted to Raquel Leviss’ Instagram Story surprised some fans as they showed Leviss hanging out with Scheana Shay and Ally Lewber, James Kennedy’s new girlfriend.

It’s not the first time Leviss and Lewber have been pictured together as they both flew to Mexico with many other VPR stars for Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies in August. However, fans couldn’t help but notice how close the women looked in the videos of their night out, some of which were taken by Kennedy himself.

In the clip posted by Leviss, she was sitting next to Shay and Lewber in a restaurant and they smiled and posed for the camera.

Fans Were Surprised by the Hangout & Praised the Women

A few screenshots of their hangout were shared on Reddit where fans commented on Kennedy’s ex and new girlfriend spending time together. In one thread titled, “Scheana and Raquel hanging with James’s girlfriend,” someone wrote, “Based on this and another post from a few days ago it appears there is no bad blood between them, that’s nice for everyone. I wonder if James hates this or if him and Raquel are on good terms too.”

Many people praised the women, with one person writing, “I think it’s great! There’s no need for them to hateful towards one another. I personally wouldn’t hang out with my husbands ex but love seeing both of them being civil.” Another said, “I’m really glad that there’s not gonna be any storyline of pitting Raquel & the new girlfriend against each other (which is what I was expecting).” Someone commented, “I think Raquel is just so over James that she doesn’t care.”

Someone else wrote, “She’s a better woman than me, props Raquel.” One person commented, “It’s so weird to me. Understand being on good terms but hanging out with the new gf seems so strange – it’s not like they had a fling, they lived together and were engaged.”

Another Reddit thread, titled, “Is that Raquel with her ex’a current girlfriend?! I couldn’t do it,” showed the two women hanging out on another occasion as they sat together in the back of a car. Several commenters shaded Leviss and said she was doing it to be on the show. “You do it when you want that Bravo pay check!!” one person wrote.

Someone else said, “I mean at this point what won’t Raquel do.” Another wrote, “It’s easy when you are the one that did the dumping and don’t really give a s*** about the other person anymore. I bet if she had a full time fella that James had to hang out with he would be super awkward around him.” One person said, “I just refuse to believe Raquel is that interesting. They’re really trying to make her happen this year and I don’t know why haha.” Someone else said, “Imagine how the new girlfriend feels… so awkward having your boyfriends ex fiancé around 25/7.”

Leviss & Kennedy Ended Their Engagement at the End of 2021 & Kennedy Began Dating Lewber a Few Weeks Later

Leviss and Kennedy ended their months-long engagement in late 2021 and Kennedy and Lewber began dating just a few weeks later. They made their red carpet debut in March 2022 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Leviss commented on the new relationship during an appearance on Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast and said, “Four weeks after the engagement was broken off, James has a new girlfriend… I’m judging you if you have a girlfriend after your engagement has ended in a one-month period. It’s quick,” she shared.

However, the “Vanderpump Rules” star acknowledged that she was the one who ended the relationship. “We all cope with breakups differently but I do feel like being single isn’t a bad thing,” she said. “I think it’s a great time to relearn who you are and heal from your past traumas and to figure out what you really really like and to date people.”

