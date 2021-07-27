Raquel Leviss Gives Update on Her Wedding to James Kennedy

Raquel Leviss is in wedding planning mode.

In a new interview, the “Vanderpump Rules” star, who got engaged to longtime love James Kennedy with a Coachella-themed proposal—and a Tiffany solitaire diamond— in May, opened up about her plans for a picture-perfect wedding.

Leviss told E! News that she is still “over the moon” about her engagement and that she wouldn’t rule out having her wedding filmed for an upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Fans of the Bravo hit previously saw Scheana Shay’s wedding to Mike Shay play out on TV, as well as Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s nuptials, which was officiated by Lisa Vanderpump. In addition, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Kentucky wedding was shown over several episodes of their final season on the Bravo reality show.

Leviss has Been Thinking About Her Wedding Day Since She Was a Teen

In the new interview, Leviss revealed that she has not yet set a date for her nuptials, but that her wedding day has been on her mind for years.

“I had this Pinterest board way back in middle school,” Leviss explained. “So, it’s definitely been something that I’ve thought about, but I feel like my style kind of changes every five years. So, I don’t really know what it’s going to be quite yet, but I want it to be super magical and I want it to be very special for James and me and our families.”

In April 2020, Leviss told Hollywood Life that she wanted her parents’ approval before she married Kennedy, who has struggled with alcohol addiction in the past.

“We’ve been together for a long time,” she said of her relationship with the DJ. “My parents have seen all the sides of James as well, so my parents are super supportive of our relationship now.”

Leviss also teased to E! News that fans will see more of her relationship with Kennedy during the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I feel very blessed that James and I are kind of like stepping into the forefront, if you will a little bit now and having the support system like Scheana [Shay] and Ariana [Madix] and the people that have been supporting us since day one, by our side, just makes it that much better,” she said.

Leviss Has Already Had Two Engagement Parties

Bravo’s cameras have already documented some of Leviss and Kennedy’s engagement moments. Several stars from “Vanderpump Rules” turned up when the bride-to-be had an elegant tea party to celebrate her engagement at an outdoor venue in Beverly Hills earlier in the summer.

More recently, the newly engaged couple had a destination engagement party when their co-stars joined them in the Santa Barbara area for a weekend at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California in late July.

According to Us Weekly, season 9 of “Vanderpump Rules” wrapped at the engagement party, so fans will get to see all of the highlights of the group celebration when the new episodes air. if their wedding does get filmed for the Bravo reality show, it will have to be shown in a later season.

Leviss & Kennedy Aren’t the Only ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Planning a Wedding

With any luck, fans will see multiple weddings coming up for the “Vanderpump Rules” crew. Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been engaged for nearly three years and were forced to postpone their wedding multiple times during the COVID-10 pandemic. They have not confirmed a new wedding date yet, but they did welcome a baby daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, in March.

In addition, fellow new mom Scheana Shay recently got engaged to her longtime love Brock Davies, The two welcomed daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies in April.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Opens Up About Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ With Baby