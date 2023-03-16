‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Are Defending Raquel Leviss Over One Thing

Raquel Leviss is dealing with the aftermath of her headline-making cheating scandal with her fellow “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval, but some fans of the show think things are getting out of hand as every aspect of her past continues to be analyzed.

The former pageant queen’s affair with the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman was discovered on March 3, 2023. It marked the end of Sandoval’s 10-year relationship with his girlfriend Ariana Madix, TMZ reported.

Leviss’ co-stars are angry about her secret relationship with Sandoval and her betrayal of Madix, but some followers are drawing the line at allegations over old photos of Leviss that show her wearing outfits similar to the former SUR bartender and co-star Lala Kent.

“Vanderpump Rules” Fans Think Leviss’ Co-Stars Are ‘Looking For’ Things Now

On Kent’s Instagram story on March 14, 2023, she called out Leviss for wearing a similar black dress to hers in 2019. In the pics, screenshot by the @QueesnofBravoPlus fan account, Leviss, 28, is seen posing at the MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing a black lace dress just a few weeks after Kent was photographed posing at the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards in a similar black lace outfit.

“That one time I wore this to an award show and at the next award show R*quel showed up in my saaaaaame look,” Kent captioned the post, which also included a reference to a scene from the movie “Clueless.” “The red flags have been everywhere this whole time,” she added.

The @BravoandCocktails Instagram account also shared a pic of Madix dressed in a pink sheer dress with a fringed top alongside Leviss in a similar sheer dress with fringed sleeves. “Lala posted Rachelle copied her look. An eagle-eyed follower found this. Guess she’s not the only one who she copied…” came the caption. Leviss’ dress is actually one of her season 10 confessional looks.

Fans reacted to say the comparison of the outfits was a bit much.

“Usually trending things get worn by others and inspired by friends and social media. Bad choices on friends boyfriend but the clothing is a stretch to attack her for,” one commenter wrote.

“Totally agree. People are looking for s*** to jump on,” another wrote.

“Totally and just plain petty at this point. Like just stop it already,” another added.

Others even said Leviss wore the dresses “better” than her co-stars.

“Now we are really grasping!” another agreed. “Good grief they don’t even look alike and honestly R dresses are prettier and she looks better! #juststop.”

“Totally not a ‘Rachel’ fan (at all!) but Lala doesn’t own the rights to black lace and Ariana doesn’t own the rights to sheer pink fabrics. Raquel has committed plenty of major betrayals…but this is a bit of a stretch,” another wrote.

Lisa Vanderpump & Andy Cohen Defended Raquel Leviss — Sort Of

In an apology posted on Instagram on March 8, 2023, Leviss revealed that she has “lost friendships” amid the scandal. In a separate post, she described her relationship with Sandoval as “indefensible.”

But her “Vanderpump Rules” boss Lisa Vanderpump did come to her defense – sort of. While speaking on “Watch What Happens Live” on March 8, the SUR owner denounced the “vigilante justice” she has been seeing in the aftermath of the affair. “I think these are people that are living their life in a public forum, which is very difficult,” she said of Leviss and Sandoval. “There’s so much infidelity in the world. It’s not like they murdered anyone.”

Vanderpump added that Leviss and Sandoval are also “hurting.” “I’m not saying we should let them off the hook,” she added. “Condemn their actions, but don’t condemn the people.”

In addition, on his SiriusXM radio show, “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen said he was glad to see Leviss’ apology.

“I always taken apologies at face value,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Oh OK, good for Raquel.’ [Then I was like], ‘Well, trolls, go ahead and you can all give us the 85 reasons why this is a terrible apology,’ the Bravo host added.

Cohen told his co-host John Hill that he didn’t think Leviss’ apology was terrible and he agreed that it was the first step she needed to take to publicly address the scandal.

