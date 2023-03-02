Raquel Leviss Reveals She’s Interested in Another Bravo Star

Raquel Leviss revealed she would “make out” with “Summer House” star Luke Gulbranson. The 28-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star was put on the spot on the “Watch What Happens Live Aftershow” on March 1, 2023, when a viewer asked her if there’s “anyone in the Bravo Universe not on ‘Vanderpump Rules’” that she would want to make out with.

Host Andy Cohen jumped in to suggest that Leviss “manifest” a scenario, adding, “Because usually if you put it out there it happens.” Cohen added that the Bravo Clubhouse is a “safe space where dreams are made.”

“We have given Ashley [Darby] and Luke [Gulbranson] life,” he added, in reference to his previous matchmaking for the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star and the “Summer House” hunk.

“I was gonna say Luke,” Leviss admitted to Cohen, adding that she met the 39-year-old Minnesota native at BravoCon in October 2022. “Yeah, we had a good conversation. He’s very sweet,” Leviss revealed.

After Cohen pointed out that Gulbranson and Darby’s relationship is now “broken off,” Leviss agreed that she’s putting a hookup with Gulbranson out there.

“I guess so,” she confirmed.

In the comment section of a YouTube clip of the segment, some fans said they think Leviss and Gulbranson would be a “great match.” But another viewer wrote, “Raquel has been hooking up with everyone just to be in the show.”

Raquel Leviss Joked That She’s a “Makeout Slut”

Since ending her engagement to her former fiancé, James Kennedy, in December 2021, Leviss has made headlines for making out with her co-stars Peter Madrigal and Tom Schwartz, as well as Oliver Saunders, the son of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais, whom she met while on a girls’ trip to Las Vegas.

In a February 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Leviss noted that she’s had a few “flings and casual stuff” since ending her five-year relationship with Kennedy, and is enjoying “being single and doing my own thing.”

On the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 episode “No Home Left to Wreck,” viewers saw Leviss flat-out ask Schwartz if he wanted to “make out” with her. While he at first turned her down, Leviss later revealed that she and Schwartz eventually “made out a few times,” despite the objections of the Tom Tom partner’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney. But Leviss reiterated that it was nothing more than kissing.

“Schwartz and I only made out, so, I’m literally just like a makeout slut,” Leviss clarified to Us. “I think they used to call Schwartz a makeout slut, but I think I [now have] the title.”

Schwartz has been vocal about his appreciation for a good makeout session. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in February 2023, the bar owner said he just loves “how low-stakes a good makeout session is” as opposed to a one-night stand.

Luke Gulbranson Dated Ashley Darby for 3 Months

As Leviss contemplates a connection with Gulbranson, the “Summer House” star is just getting out of a long-distance relationship with Darby, whom he met at BravoCon last fall. While the two Bravo stars created buzz for their quick connection, in January 2023, Darby confirmed they’d called it quits amid her complicated pending divorce from her former husband, Michael Darby.

“Luke and I are not romantically involved,” the mom of two told Cohen on the January 8, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

According to Us Weekly, at the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, Darby also admitted that she had started to fall in love with Gulbranson before they decided to end their whirlwind romance after three months.

READ NEXT: James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend Ally Lewber: 5 Fast Facts