Raquel Leviss Announces Huge Career News

Raquel Leviss has revealed huge plans for her career — and they don’t involve reality television.

On the April 1, 2022, episode of Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, the “Vanderpump Rules” star shared that she will be competing in the 2022 Miss California pageant.

Leviss, 27, who was born and raised in California, isn’t a stranger to beauty pageants. According to Us Weekly, she was crowned Miss Sonoma County and went on to compete in the Miss California and Miss Malibu USA pageants when she was younger.

“This is actually news to you,” Leviss told Maloney. “This is news to everybody. I have a very fun, special announcement to make. I’m competing for Miss California USA. June 3rd weekend. Yeah, I’ve been training and preparing for this competition, and kind of focusing all of my energy into preparation for this,” Leviss continued.

Leviss told Maloney that this is the last year that she can compete in Miss California because the age cut off is 28.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leviss Explained the Pageant Process

Maloney was very excited for Leviss, and wanted to know more about the pageant process.

“The competition starts with the panel of judges interview. So, you go in a room in front of, like, eight judges, and they ask you questions about your bio sheet — just wanting to get to know you, why you’re competing, and what makes you you. And then, we compete on stage in swimsuit, where we’re judged on physical fitness. And then evening gown, where we’re judged on, like, grace, elegance, beauty, whatnot,” Leviss explained.

“They narrow it down to top 20 who then competes [sic] for the final competition the following day in swimsuit and evening gown. And then they narrow it down to top 5. And top 5 answers two on stage questions. And then they will announce the order of the winners,” she continued.

Leviss admitted that she’s nervous for the competition. But she added that the competition has motivated her to stay on top of her physical fitness and her overall mental health. She has also joined a group that helps with public speaking.

If Leviss Is Crowned Miss California USA, She Will Go on to Compete in the Miss USA Pageant

Leviss has been working hard to prepare for the upcoming pageant, and she’s ready to take the stage. She explained that this is the last year that she qualifies for this particular pageant because there’s an age cap.

“Miss California goes to Miss USA, and then Miss USA goes to Miss Universe,” Leviss told Maloney.

The reality television star also said that she first got into pageants when she was “scouted at the mall” when she was a teenager.

“I wanted to be a princess when I grew up,” she said. “If I win, that 17-year-old Raquel will just be, like, so happy,” she added.

If Leviss wins the crown, it’s unknown if she will be able to continue working in reality television. Thus far, Bravo has not renewed “Vanderpump Rules” for a 10th season.

