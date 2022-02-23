Raquel Leviss Reveals the Surprising Place She Moved To

Raquel Leviss shared photos of her temporary home. Two months after she ended her engagement to James Kennedy while filming the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion, the SUR waitress revealed where she is living.

After the split, Leviss shared an Instagram story that showed her moving out of the apartment that she shared with Kennedy for nearly three years. At the time, her dad was helping her unload a U-Haul filled with boxes into a storage unit that she joked was her “new home” after packing all of her boxes, according to Page Six.

But since that time, Leviss has secured a sweet sublease deal with a “Vanderpump Rules” co-star.

Raquel Leviss is Living at Scheana Shay’s L.A. Apartment

Leviss recently revealed that she and her dog, Graham, are temporarily living at Scheana Shay’s Los Angeles apartment.

During a January 2022 guest appearance on Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast, the longtime friends opened up about the rental deal. Leviss noted that she considered staying with other friends or family members following her split from Kennedy, but then Shay offered up her vacated apartment in Los Angeles.

“Once you approached me and you had the idea of me staying at your place for a few months while you and Brock and the baby were down in San Diego, I was like, ‘Ah, yes,'” Leviss said to Shay. “I don’t want to be outside of L.A. I want to stay here.”

Shay explained that she and her fiance, Brock Davies, already had plans to relocate to San Diego for the winter and spring months.

“So I’m like, our apartment’s just empty. So enjoy it for us,” the “Good as Gold” singer said to Leviss, adding that the arrangement worked out “perfectly” for all of them.

Leviss also shared photos of her new digs on her Instagram story, per BravoTV.com, which showed her Goldendoodle pup making himself at home. In another photo posted to Instagram, Leviss showed Graham posing on a “doggie lawn” that she uses on the balcony of the apartment for late-night “walks.”

“Hollywood isn’t all glitz and glamour. With the crime rates increasing, my solution for midnight dog walks is a balcony #doggielawn setup for Graham Bam,” the now-single Bravo star wrote.

James Kennedy Previously Revealed That Both He & Raquel Leviss Moved Out of Their Apartment & He Explained Their Dog ‘Custody’ Arrangement

James Kennedy previously confirmed that both he and Leviss moved out of their previous rental. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on January 11, 2022, the DJ revealed that he is currently living in Los Angeles in “a nice apartment on Wilshire” after moving out of the place he shared with his former fiancee.

“We both moved out of the apartment and the lease is done it’s all sorted out,” Kennedy said of his former home with Leviss. “I’ve got a beautiful apartment, loft, concrete walls.”

He also explained that Graham was actually Leviss’ dog despite the fact that he helped raise him from puppyhood.

“Raquel always made it clear that Graham was her dog because her mom got it for her as a graduation present,” he explained. “And then the next day we moved into our apartment together, so technically Graham Cracker is her dog even though we raised him together.”

