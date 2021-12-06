Is Raquel Leviss Really Done With James Kennedy?

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy have confirmed their split just days after a rumor circulated that they broke up during the taping of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love,” Leviss captioned an Instagram post. Kennedy shared the same post on his account.

While many fans were surprised to hear the news, given that the two just got engaged in May, others seem very happy that they are done, as quite a few feel that Kennedy wasn’t a good match for her. And if you might be wondering whether or not this split was part of an attempt to boost ratings for “Pump Rules” or to increase interest in the reunion, it seems like it’s the real deal.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leviss Has Already Moved Out

On the same day that she and Kennedy confirmed their split, Leviss took to her Instagram Stories to share a couple of videos of her filling a U-Haul truck with the help of her dad.

In a subsequent post, Leviss shared her “new home” — a storage facility where she is likely storing her belongings until she figures out what her next move will be.

While it’s unknown what goes down between Kennedy and Leviss at the reunion, or what may have been so bad that Leviss decided to break things off — according to People magazine, Leviss actually gave Kennedy her engagement ring back on camera — it looks like Leviss is happy with the decision to end things.

On a Reddit thread about the move, fans pointed out that Leviss used a sparkly filter on her posts of moving boxes, which could be taken as a sign that she’s embracing this new journey for herself.

“I f***** love the use of the sparkly filter on this,” wrote one Redditor.

“Go girl romanticize breaking up lmao,” added another.

“Yeah I needed this ~sparkly~ filtered breakup post,” a third person commented.

Fans Are Thrilled That Leviss & Kennedy Are Over

For many “VPR” fans, this split was a long time coming. Many show viewers have long felt that Leviss and Kennedy weren’t a good match, and many are simply thrilled that this relationship has ended.

“I think Raquel’s wake up call was looking back on the footage from this season. James still has so much work to do on himself, and in the process has been such a douche to Raquel,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the split.

“I feel like this breakup was really calculated and she made sure she had all her ducks in a row before, I really applaud her! I hope she excels after this and James looks dumb,” added another.

‘I feel like when you share an apartment with someone and he’s so… volatile… you have to be calculated. I’m glad she got out,” a third comment read.

“I knew they weren’t gonna last. She’s too good for him,” a fourth person wrote.

