Raquel Leviss Teases New Project Nearly 1 Year After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cheating Scandal

Raquel Leviss shared a teaser for an upcoming project she has in the works.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star made headlines in March 2023 for a shocking cheating scandal with her co-star Tom Sandoval, the then-boyfriend of her friend Ariana Madix. Leviss chose not to return for the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” The former SUR waitress instead launched an iHeart podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue.”

In a February 2024 interview with Hollywood Life, Leviss was asked if she would consider writing a memoir. The former Bravo star did not confirm a book deal, but she teased that she has something related in the works.

“I do have projects in the pipeline, including a special medium about my story with details to be revealed later,” Leviss shared in the interview.

Raquel Leviss Said She Would Never Return to a Show Like ‘Vanderpump Rules’ But She Didn’t Rule Out Other Reality TV Projects

Leviss previously spoke out on Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B With Bethenny” podcast to confirm she has no interest in ever going back to reality TV in the aftermath of Scandoval.

Speaking with Hollywood Life in 2024, she added, “It’s unlikely that I would return to that kind of reality TV — semi-produced reality TV. But I could be open to competition shows or other opportunities, as long as it’s ethical.”

Leviss added that she will watch the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” so she can share her point of view on her podcast. “I am sharing my perspective of what is going down on our TV screens from a new point of view having been in the mix for so long, which I think will be interesting to the listener,” she said.

A source previously told TMZ Leviss planned to use her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast as a way to respond to mentions of her on the new season of “Vanderpump Rules.” She plans to set the record straight as needed.

Several ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Think Raquel Leviss Should Have Come Back to the Show

Several “Vanderpump Rules” stars thought Leviss should have come back to the show to share her side of the affair scandal. Lala Kent told Page Six she thought Leviss “needed” to return to the show to make amends to those she wronged.

“I wish that she would’ve come back,” Kent said. “No one’s gonna care about Scandoval forever.” She added that the season would have been “different” than Leviss thought it would be because the cast members have all calmed down since the season 10 reunion taping last March.

Katie Maloney also felt Leviss “should’ve just come back.” “Especially now that she’s got a podcast I think it would’ve been good,” she said.

“I think if she was gonna eventually wanna tell her side or speak her peace, she should’ve just come and done that on the show,” Maloney added.

Lisa Vanderpump previously said Leviss was in talks to return to the show, but that she ultimately decided against it. “We wanted to make sure she was in a good place first and I was going to do a one-on-one with her,” Vanderpump told TMZ in August. “The cast don’t really believe anything she says, so there’s no point in her [returning].”

