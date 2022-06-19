Vanderpump Rules Star Admits She Filters Her Nose in Photos

Raquel Leviss may be a pageant queen, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t insecure about her looks. The “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed a surprising new detail about her social media photos, and it all stems back to a disappointing surgery she underwent before the 9th season of the Bravo reality show aired.

During “Vanderpump Rules’” 9th season, Leviss revealed she felt “insecure” about her nose after a $16,000 rhinoplasty surgery didn’t turn out “exactly” how she wanted it to. According to BravoTV.com, Leviss revealed that her then-fiancé James Kennedy accidentally “bumped” her nose shortly after the surgery. She noted that the bridge of her nose “goes a little bit to the right and the tip goes a little bit to the left.”

She looked into surgery options to fix it, but on the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion that was filmed in December 2021, Leviss seemed to have made peace with her nose. But in a recent update, she admitted that’s not actually the case.

Raquel Leviss Said She ‘Absolutely’ Hates Her Nose & Filters it in Photos

In June 2022, Leviss opened up about her nose woes to fans. She even agreed with an article that noted she looks “different” without makeup on.

“[That] is one hundred percent true,” Leviss told fans on her Instagram story, per Bravo.com. “I feel like I can, you know, exaggerate my eyes a little bit more with a wing, and I can contour my nose really well with makeup. The reason why I love [Instagram] filters so much is because I absolutely hate my nose, and it’s an easy, easy fix just to straighten that out.”

Fans Saw Leviss’ Nose Job Story Play out on Vanderpump Rules

After Leviss initially revealed that she was unhappy with results of her nose job, her SUR boss, Lisa Vanderpump, set her up for a consult with celebrity surgeon, Dr. Paul Nassif, as Bravo’s cameras rolled. Nassif was previously married to Vanderpump’s former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Adrienne Maloof.

After examining Leviss’ nose, Nassif noted that he didn’t think that a bump from Kennedy caused the crooked nose and that the issue was most likely the result of a botched original surgery, according to The Daily Mail.

Dr. Nassif warned Leviss that further her work on her nose could possibly cause her nostrils to collapse in and affect her breathing. He explained that he would have to make an incision under her breast to remove cartilage to use to realign her nose, and that his fee for the surgery was $30,000.

Kennedy was not supportive of Leviss’ plan to have a second surgery, especially when he heard where the cartilage would come from. According to Us Weekly, Kennedy said on camera, “Now we’re going to have scars down here and it could be not perfect up here. I don’t even know what Raquel’s thinking when she hears that, but if it’s anything other than, ‘No! then we have a problem.”

“I’m not obligated to pay for the next nose job, right?” he added.

Kennedy also told his “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars that Leviss’ nose issues were “stressful” for him. “Who is staring at her f***ing nose every day?” she said. “Me. She doesn’t have to stare at her nose. I do.”

Leviss opted to skip the second surgery and just contour her nose with makeup. She publicly ended her engagement to Kennedy while filming the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion in December 2021.

READ NEXT: Who is James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend Ally Lewber?