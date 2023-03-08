Raquel Leviss Reveals Her ‘Only’ Dating Mistake

Raquel Leviss has a big dating regret—but this one is not about Tom Sandoval.

In an interview that took place days before she was embroiled in a shocking cheating scandal with Sandoval, the “Vanderpump Rules” star opened up about her brief romance with the married son of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais.

In an interview clip shared on Scheana Shay’s Patreon vlog titled, “Before the Scandoval: WWHL Live With Raquel Leviss,” the former pageant queen was seen being asked about her “little romance love connection” with Saunders, who works for Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump à Paris restaurant in Las Vegas.

“Yeah no, that was my only mistake,” Leviss, 28, said of her dalliance with Saunders. “Because I did not know that he had a wife. He told me that he was separated, so as far as I knew he wasn’t in a relationship. And so, we’re in Vegas we’re having fun, we were drinking. We were at this nightclub and he pulled me to dance and we’re dancing. I would never guess that someone would openly cheat on their wife on camera. Like there’s pure evidence now, so that was a whole whirlwind.”

According to Us Weekly, Saunders had been married to his wife, Samantha, since 2020 and they share a toddler son, Oliver Junior. Saunders and his wife were still together when he met Leviss while filming “Vanderpump Rules.”

In a scene from the “Vanderpump Rules” shot while he was married, Saunders is seen kissing Leviss.

On her Instagram story in early September 2022, Samantha Saunders wrote, “BTW Oliver is a guest on Vanderpump Rules. He’s not paid! He’s cheating publicly with Raquel on camera only for fame! No bag! [Not] worth losing your family for this.”

Raquel Leviss Claimed Oliver Saunders Misled Her

The “Vanderpump Rules” scenes with Saunders appear to be filmed in early August during a girls’ trip to the city, per an Instagram post that Saunders shared teasing his cameo.

In October 2022, Leviss told Page Six that Saunders “misled” her. “I would like to clarify that I did not know Oliver had a wife,” she said at the time. “I was in Vegas this year just trying to have a good time being single, and we didn’t hook up either, by the way. Just wanted to clarify all that.”

Leviss added that she found out Saunders was married just as she was ready to go on a date with him.

Saunders filed for divorce from his wife in September 2022, per documents obtained by The U.S. Sun.

Raquel Leviss Has Yet to Address Her Other Dating Mistake

Since ending her engagement to James Kennedy in December 2021, Leviss has been romantically involved with several of her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars, including Peter Madrigal and Tom Schwartz. In February 2023, she told Life & Style that she had “no regrets” about her actions as a single woman.

But days after Leviss said her “only mistake” was her time with Saunders, news broke that she had a seven-month affair with Sandoval, the long-time live-in partner of her close friend Ariana Madix. TMZ reported that Madix discovered Sandoval’s affair with Leviss when she looked at his phone, and she immediately ended their nearly 10-year relationship.

Leviss has yet to publicly address the scandal – or apologize to Madix. A source told People that Leviss may never apologize to her former friend. “They’re sorry they got caught — not that they did anything to hurt Ariana,” the source said.

Another insider revealed that Leviss has now left her Los Angeles apartment to stay with her family and that she “knows she hurt Ariana, but doesn’t know how to say she’s sorry.”

READ NEXT: Ariana Madix’s Brother Calls Tom Sandoval a ‘Try-Hard’