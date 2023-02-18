Vanderpump Rules Fans Can’t Deal With Raquel Leviss’ Awkward Date With Peter Madrigal

“Vanderpump Rules” fans reacted to Raquel Leviss’ short-lived romance with Peter Madrigal. The co-workers – Leviss is a sometime waitress at SUR while Madrigal is a manager at the West Hollywood eatery — went on several dates following Leviss’ breakup with fiancé James Kennedy, and one of their outings was shown on the Bravo reality show, much to the dismay of viewers.

On the February 15, 2023 episode “Was It Worth It?”, Leviss and Madrigal went on a lunch date to the restaurant La Boheme where they shared a bottle of wine and some awkward conversation.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Reacted to Raquel Leviss’ Awkward Date With Peter Madrigal

Following an off-camera date, Madrigal asked Leviss if he could take her out again. While she made it clear she wanted to keep things “casual,” Madrigal seemed to think she meant that as in casual attire. He showed up at La Boheme in a new shirt with his long hair pulled into a ponytail.

On the date, Madrigal ordered a bottle of rosé and made a production out of sniffing it before declaring it “excellent.” Leviss then talked about losing the Miss California pageant and how her pageant days are now over due to her “old” age of 27. She told Madrigal that the pageant loss put her into a “deep depression” and she began to break down in tears at the table.

“It’s hard,” Leviss sobbed. “Just trying to figure out my life, and obviously, like, I could go back to school and get my Master’s, but I just want to be single and live my life.”

Madrigal got up to hug Leviss before she revealed in a confessional that she was struggling to break free from her failed relationship with Kennedy.

Fans reacted to the scene, with many commenting that it was hard to watch,

“THIS WAS SO AWKWARD,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “So cringey!” another agreed.

“How about her weird smiling/laughing/crying? So awkward to navigate,” a third viewer wrote.

Others thought Madrigal’s wine-sniffing move was the worst.

“Peter smelling his wine showed us all who he loved on this date. His eyes rolled back in his head when he smelled it! Raquel who????” one commenter cracked.

“Idk if he has grasped the concept of wine tasting…it’s chilled rose dude, you don’t sniff it,” another added.

“Why did he HAVE to do that to the wine. It’s a creepy move. They are both so socially awkward,” another chimed in.

And others described Madrigal as “a creepy older dude hitting on his young wait staff,” while others admitted they had a hard time watching the date scene.

Raquel Leviss Said She had Fun on Her Dates With Peter Madrigal

Leviss went on a few dates with Madrigal. In March 2022, the pageant queen was spotted having drinks with her boss at Terroni in West Hollywood.

On an episode of Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Leviss opened up about her first date with Madrigal. “I went out for drinks with Peter,” she said in April 2022. “And it was just a fun little time. …It was one friendly date. This [was] literally the first person that asked me on a date, and I said yes because why the hell not? It’s good practice after five years. It’s scary but it’s also invigorating and exciting.”

But a few months later, Leviss revealed on Scheana Shay’s “Scheananagins” podcast that a subsequent date with Madrigal included her crying about her broken engagement.

That appears to be the date that viewers saw play out on “Vanderpump Rules.” But viewers have likely seen the last of this unexpected romance.

Later in the “Was It Worth It?” episode, Leviss admitted to Shay and Ariana Madix that she has “no inclination” to make out with Madrigal when she’s not drinking. After boss Lisa Vanderpump caught wind of the dating situation, she advised Madrigal that it was not appropriate for him to date one of his employees, so the two broke things off.

