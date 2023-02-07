VPR Star Says Raquel Leviss ‘Is Not a Pushover’ in Season 10

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay teased information about the show’s tenth season, which will premiere on February 8, 2023. While recording a February 2023 episode of the “Vanderpump Robs” podcast, she revealed that viewers will see a change in her co-star Raquel Leviss’ demeanor.

“Expect to see a new side of Raquel, like a grown, independent woman, who stands up for herself and is not a pushover, people-pleaser, you can definitely expect to see that,” shared the “Good As Gold” singer.

Raquel Leviss Spoke About Her Friendship W ith Tom Schwartz

Leviss and Tom Schwartz were romantically linked following his breakup with his ex-wife Katie Maloney in 2022. While speaking to E! News in October 2022, the 28-year-old asserted that she and the 40-year-old “are friends.” She also shared that Bravo fans will “kind of see [their] little flirty friendship play out this season.” Leviss went on to say that she felt “a little apprehension” about having a flirtation with Schwartz.

“I feel like I’m stepping into a new era where I am putting myself first and I’ve spent a lot of time caring about what others thought of me and that’s not my motto anymore, so I’m just doing me, living the single life and having fun,” said the reality television star.

During the E! News interview, Leviss mentioned that her ex-fiance, James Kennedy, started dating his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, in early 2022. The model disclosed that filming with Kennedy during “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 “was very, very emotional for [her] in the beginning” as the couple ended their five-year relationship in December 2021.

“We care so much about each other, so, of course, I’m happy that he’s found somebody in his life, I just knew he wasn’t the person for me, so although it was tough to see, I stand by that decision but I think that we are both better off for it,” said Leviss.

James Kennedy Shared His Thoughts About Raquel Leviss

In an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Kennedy shared his thoughts about Leviss’ flirty friendship with Schwartz. The professional DJ asserted that the situation “was weird.” He also noted that his ex-fiancee went on a few dates with SUR manager Peter Madrigal.

“I mean Raquel was like flirting with Peter, like she’s got her tongue down Peter’s throat at my See You Next Tuesday party first week, so I mean now it’s Schwartz, she’s homie hopping a little bit, I don’t know,” said the 31-year-old.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star clarified that he was not upset with Leviss.

“We’re good, there’s no bad blood, like I said, it ended well and I wish nothing but the best for everyone,” said the reality television personality.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Kennedy shared information about his relationship with Lewber.

“I’ve got a new girlfriend, absolutely beautiful, my best friend, love her,” said the professional DJ.

Kennedy also revealed if he would like to get married.

“I mean, as far as marriage, I mean, yeah of course, I’ve never been married so, obviously that’s a big part of what I want in my life, but you know, I’m really focused on my career as well right now,” shared the Bravo personality.