Raquel Leviss Speaks Out About James Kennedy’s New Relationship

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy ended their relationship in December 2021, breaking off their engagement just seven months after Kennedy got down on one knee.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore,” Leviss captioned an Instagram post on December 5, 2021.

Shortly after the split, Kennedy went public with a new woman. In February 2022, he was spotted kissing the brunette in Vegas, according to Page Six. Weeks later, the reality star took a trip to Tulum with her. It was during this trip that Kennedy decided to make things Instagram official, introducing Ally Lewber to his followers.

“Only the most magical trip I’ve ever experienced in my entire life, here’s a little slide show of todays adventure…. Share the love people! and the positivity! Cause life’s too short,” Kennedy captioned a post, showing off a few snaps from the romantic, adventure-filled getaway.

On the April 1, 2022, episode of Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Leviss spoke out about how she feels about her ex moving on.

Leviss Feels That Kennedy Moved on ‘Quick’

During her sit-down with Maloney, Leviss was asked one thing that she judges other people for.

“This one could be really bad, actually. I’m judging you if you have a girlfriend after your engagement has been broken off. Like, literally, how many months? One month, no, like four weeks after the engagement was broken off, James has a new girlfriend,” Leviss said.

“I mean, that’s not news to anybody, but, I’m judging you if you have a girlfriend after your engagement has ended — in a one month period,” she continued.

“It is quick. It’s fine though,” Leviss added.

Maloney said that there should be a “healing process” after a breakup, with which Leviss agreed.

Leviss Said She’s ‘Not Judging too Hard’ Because She Was the 1 Who Ended the Relationship

Despite not being on board with such a quick turnaround time, Leviss admitted that, in a way, she doesn’t blame Kennedy for moving on.

“I’m not judging too hard because, you know, I was the one who ended things, and we all cope with breakups differently. But I do feel like being single isn’t a bad thing. I think it’s a great time to relearn who you are, and heal from your past traumas,” Leviss said.

On the podcast, Leviss confirmed that she went out on a date with former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Peter Madrigal, but she considers herself single — she’s just spending time with friends. “I love being alone,” she told Maloney.

Leviss confirmed she and Madrigal weren’t “dating” and they just went on a “friendly date.” She hasn’t officially moved on with anyone and she isn’t in any kind of serious relationship following her split from Kennedy.

Leviss called this new chapter in her life “scary,” “invigorating,” and “exciting.” Maloney could relate since she split from her husband, Tom Schwartz, and hasn’t been single since 2011.

