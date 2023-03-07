Lawyers Get Involved in Raquel Leviss Scandal

Several “Vanderpump Rules” cast members have received a letter from Raquel Leviss’ lawyer after she claimed that the sexual video of her that was on Tom Sandoval’s phone was recorded without her permission, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that a lawyer for Leviss has fired off some letters to people who may have seen the video or may have access to it. The video in question appears to be the one that Ariana Madix found on Sandoval’s phone that led her to discover the affair between him and Leviss. Whomever recorded the video or sent it to someone else in the cast — presumably someone who isn’t Sandoval — did so “illegally without Raquel’s knowledge or consent.”

The claim is being made that the video being circulated is considered “nonconsensual pornography.” Heavy has reached out to Leviss’ lawyer for comment and for a copy of the aforementioned letters and has not heard back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Kent Says She Received a Letter From Raquel Leviss’ Lawyer

On March 7, 2023, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent took to her Instagram Stories to send a strong message to Leviss after she says she received a letter in her personal email.

“Raquel? Tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer,” Kent said while under a cozy blanket. “Same with the rest of my friends and cast. Alright? I’ve never in my life had a lawyer contact me — in my personal email,” Kent said, stunned.

“Alright? I don’t know if you know how this works. I know you’re pretty brand new to the game. Didn’t last long. Look what you did with your f****** 15 minutes. You have something to send over? You can send it to my lawyer. That’s why we have counsel,” Kent continued.

Kent went on to say that she has a child to take care of and doesn’t want to deal with messages that her attorney should handle. Kent’s video was quickly deleted from her Instagram Stories, but several people were able to screen record it.

Someone shared the video on Reddit and the thread has amassed more than 200 comments.

“Oh boy. Lala better go hard on her at the reunion. This better not be all talk,” one person wrote.

“As an attorney but also someone who finds Lala grating the past 3 years or so – this was HILARIOUS lol I wish she hadn’t deleted it,” someone else added.

According to TMZ’s report, the letter from Leviss’ lawyer — which appears to have been sent to Kent — asks anyone who has the video to delete it, adding, “This matter should be taken very seriously.”

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Has Been Filming in the Aftermath of Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix’s Split

Since word that Sandoval and Madix split hit the internet, Bravo cameras have been on-hand to capture the fallout.

On the March 6, 2023, episode of Andy Cohen’s radio show on SiriusXM, he confirmed that cameras have been on-hand to capture what’s going on in Vanderland.

“You may have heard rumors that the cameras were up over the weekend — yes, the cameras were up. The cameras have been up on everyone, getting reactions and filming, so you will see this play out in a sense this season of Vanderpump Rules, before the reunion,” Cohen said, according to E! News.

He also confirmed that he will be hosting the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion and they will be filming that in about two weeks time.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Shares Major Details About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion