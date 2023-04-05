VPR Star Says Raquel Leviss Shouldn’t Be on Reality TV for Her ‘Mental Well-Being’

“Vanderpump Rules” personalities Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval broke up in early March 2023. According to TMZ, Madix decided to leave Sandoval after discovering that he and Raquel Leviss, who began starring on the show in 2017, had a secret relationship. Since the reports of the cheating scandal began circulating on March 3, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent has been vocal about her disapproval of the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner and Leviss. For instance, while recording the March 29 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent shared she does not believe the former pageant queen belongs on reality television. She explained that she thinks the 28-year-old “has a lot of self-hate” and “craves other people’s validation,” specifically from men.

“Someone like Raquel should never do reality TV. I mean, for her own like mental well-being,” explained the mother of one. “You got to step into reality TV and yes, you are going to have insecurities but you better know how to put up the wall and get real unaffected very quickly. It will eat you alive.”

The Utah native also asserted that she did not regret not being welcoming toward Leviss before she was aware of her affair with Sandoval.

“I’m so glad I was f****** vicious to her for so long. Because look what you do to the people you care about. You ain’t getting close to me,” said the 32-year-old.

Lala Kent Gave Information About the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion

While recording the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent discussed the season 10 reunion special, which was filmed on March 23. She asserted that fans will be “shocked” while watching the reunion. She also revealed that most of her castmates were “extremely triggered walking into that room,” causing their emotions to be intensified.

“I was out of my seat. My mom asked me like ‘what happened?’ And I said ‘I don’t even know. I don’t even know.’ And it’s scary for me — like these are the people we surrounded ourselves with?” said Kent.

Kent shared similar comments about the reunion in a March 2023 interview with E! News. She confided that she and Leviss’ ex-fiance James Kennedy “went off.”

“We dragged them pretty hard… I expected that to go down but I didn’t expect to leave feeling so gross. I felt like dirty that I was associating with two people that were capable of something like this,” shared the “4 U” singer.

Lala Kent Does Not Believe Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval Will Be a Lasting Couple

While speaking to E! News, Kent revealed that she feels that Leviss and Sandoval will not have a lasting relationship. She explained that she thinks the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer will be unfaithful while dating the model.

“I definitely don’t think they will go the distance, I think Raquel will be the next Ariana and Sandoval will move on to someone else and then that person will be the next Raquel. It’ll just be a pattern. This is who he is,” stated Kent.

The reality television personality also asserted that Sandoval will never be a faithful partner during a March 2023 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.”

“He’s a narcissist. He’s going to do it to [Madix]. He’s going to do it to Raquel. He’s going to do it to his next partner,” asserted the mother of one.