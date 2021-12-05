Raquel Leviss & James Kennedy Have Ended Their Engagement

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy have called it quits. Just days after an internet rumor that the two called it quits went viral, both Vanderpump Rules stars confirmed the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love,” Leviss captioned an Instagram post.

Kennedy shared the same photo with the same caption at the same time. Both Leviss and Kennedy shut the comments to their posts off.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumors That Leviss & Kennedy Called off Their Engagement During the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Circulated Days Ago

The initial rumor was shared by the Bravobygays Instagram account.

“Word on the street is this photo didn’t age well. ‘VPR’ reunion taped today and it sounds like James may actually have something in common with the real Kanye. He’s now single,” read the caption on a photo of Kennedy proposing to Leviss.

While there were plenty of skeptics about the rumor, BravybyGays doubled down on it.

“I know you all have one million questions [and] you all know I can’t give you the answers you are looking for. What I will say is watch the reunion,” a message on the Bravobygays Instagram Stories read.

While it’s unclear what may have happened, a few comments on the post suggested that something came out during the reunion which led to the split. There has been at least one rumor that Leviss actually took her ring off and gave it back to Kennedy while Bravo cameras were rolling.

Kennedy & Leviss Got Engaged in May & Taped the Proposal for ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Kennedy and Leviss made their relationship official earlier this year. Kennedy decided to propose to Leviss at a Coachella-themed outdoor event, with some help from his pal, Tom Sandoval. Aptly named “Rachella,” the event was not only beautiful, but the proposal completely took Leviss by surprise.

“James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of ‘RACHELLA’ Friday night…” Leviss captioned an Instagram post back on May 16, 2021. “And I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon,” she added.

“THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes,” he captioned a photo of them kissing after the proposal. No word on what may have happened to end Kennedy and Leviss’ romance, though there are sure to be plenty of rumors before the “Pump Rules” reunion airs. Plenty of fans had noticed that Leviss and Kennedy seemed fine in the days leading up to the reunion. And, just before the taping began, Leviss shared a video of her and James sitting next to each other, and all looked okay. A date for the reunion show hasn’t been announced yet, but fans will undoubtedly be tuning in to see what went down.

