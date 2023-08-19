Raquel Leviss Reveals Tom Sandoval Accused Her of Making Him Look ‘Bad’ in Cut ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scene

Raquel Leviss revealed Tom Sandoval got upset with her after they shot a post-Scandoval “Vanderpump Rules” scene at her apartment.

Days after the duo’s affair was discovered in March 2023, Bravo’s cameras were back up to shoot a scene at Leviss’ North Hollywood apartment, but viewers didn’t see the entire conversation that was filmed because a key part of it was left on the cutting room floor, Leviss claimed.

While speaking on the Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B With Bethenny” podcast in August 2023, Leviss detailed how Sandoval’s ex, Ariana Madix, discovered their affair after finding an intimate Facetime video of her on Sandoval’s phone – a video that she had been unaware that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner screen-recorded.

“I felt very betrayed,” Leviss said of finding out that Sandoval recorded her during a private moment. “I felt like I couldn’t trust this person. I felt like my privacy didn’t matter to him … If he would’ve asked for permission, I would’ve said no.”

Leviss told Frankel that after she brought the video up during “Vanderpump Rules” filming, Sandoval flipped out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Raquel Leviss Said She Called Out Tom Sandoval for Recording Her Without Permission

During Leviss’ bombshell interview with Frankel, she gave new details on the one and only scene she filmed with Sandoval just after the Scandoval news broke.

“When Tom and I were filming at my apartment, after filming got picked back up, I said to Tom, ‘How can I trust you? You filmed me without my consent.’ And he admitted to it,” she told Frankel.

“But then after that scene wrapped, he said, ‘Why did you say that? Why did you say that on camera? You made me look bad.’ And I was like, ‘Well, because that’s what happened,’” Leviss alleged. “He ended up boycotting filming the rest of Scandoval so that he could have editing rights to that scene, to take out that specifically.”

Leviss added that while Sandoval was not “technically a producer” during season 10, the veteran cast member told her he negotiated for that role for the upcoming season, which is currently in production.

“I don’t know if I’m even able to disclose this information, but he did tell me during negotiations for season 11 that he was offered a producer credit for season 11,” the former Miss Malibu alleged to Frankel.

Leviss said Sandoval’s potential “reward” of a producer’s credit makes her “skeptical” that parts of Scandoval may have been “fabricated” last season.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Sandoval for comment.

On August 17, a Bravo spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight, ”Tom Sandoval was never offered a producer credit on Season 11 and had absolutely no creative control over editing during any season of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’”

Lisa Vanderpump, who is an executive producer and creator of “Vanderpump Rules,” told TMZ that Leviss’ comment about Sandoval being a producer is “hilarious” and she confirmed he was never offered such a role.

Raquel Leviss’ Comment to Tom Sandoval Was Cut From the Scene After He Threatened Producers

On the “Vanderpump” season 10 finale, titled “#Scandoval,” viewers saw Sandoval stop by Leviss’ apartment just a few days into the affair fallout. After she greeted him with a shot of whiskey and a beer, Sandoval toasted Leviss to being in hell “where we belong.”

After revealing that she had to tell her family about him, Leviss asked Sandoval, “What about your family?” “Or do you not want to talk about … we don’t have to talk about it,” she quickly added as the bar owner appeared to become uncomfortable.

The two also got awkward as they agreed they couldn’t kiss with the cameras around.

As they sat on the couch, Leviss said she felt “so isolated” after losing friends and getting hate from viewers. “I honestly feel like I only have you, my parents, and my sister to have, like, my best interest at heart,” she said. “And even with you, it’s questionable,” she told Sandoval.

The scene appeared to be cut at that point. But Leviss was then seen saying to Sandoval, “It’s like, am I really going to put my life on the line for someone that would cheat on someone that they love so much? Because then that makes me think that you would be capable of doing that to me.”

Sandoval appeared very uncomfortable as Leviss brought up the cheating, but the scene ended without her mentioning the Facetime video.

Following filming, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Sandoval was not happy with how the shoot went and immediately approached producers with a request for a reshoot.

“Tom wasn’t happy with how the scene went with Raquel and felt like it was going to paint him in a negative light,” the insider said. “He told producers he’d like to re-film the scene, but producers weren’t having it. Tom told production that he would no longer shoot ‘Vanderpump Rules’ if they don’t listen to him.”

Another source alleged to Page Six that Leviss and Sandoval did kiss as cameras rolled for the finale scene. If a kiss did take place, it was also left out of the final edit, but Leviss did not address that during the podcast interview.

