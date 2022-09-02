Raquel Leviss & Tom Schwartz Spotted Together Amid Hookup Rumors: Report

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz are not hiding their friendship, although they have yet to confirm if they are more than friends.

The recently single co-stars were both members of the wedding party for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in Cancun, Mexico, and there have been rampant rumors that they got “cozy” during the trip.

In March 2022, “Schwartz and his wife Katie Maloney announced they were ending their marriage. The split news came three months after Leviss and her fiancé James Kennedy broke off their engagement while filming the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion.

Rumors have since surfaced that Schwartz, 39, and Leviss, 27, hooked up during Shay’s wedding festivities in Mexico. And now that they are home, the two were spotted out and about in West Hollywood.

Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss Appear to be Walking Together in WeHo in a Fan Video

In July 2022, Schwartz told Shay’s “Scheananagins” podcast, that he “never got to know Raquel” and “never really gave her a chance” when she was married to Maloney and she was engaged to James Kennedy. But now he may be making up for lost time.

On August 31, 2022, a Reddit user shared a video taken on a street in West Hollywood. In the clip, a tall woman is seen walking with three men. At one point, one of the guys crosses over to walk next to her. While they are only seen from the back, the people in the video appear to be Leviss, Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and one other unidentified man.

“Last night in weho…the two toms with Raquel,” the Redditor captioned the clip. “I was going out and, making a left and they were at crosswalk. James Kennedy was just down the street taking fan pics too. You’ll see Tom join Raquel…they looked couple-y.”

“Vanderpump Rules” is currently filming, so it is possible that the group was headed to a filming location. But in the comment section, viewers dragged Leviss and Schwartz for their possible hangout.

“I like Raquel but this isn’t a good look,” one Redditor wrote. “That’s her coworker’s ex-husband & the ink is barely dry on the papers. “

“Every story about this grosses me out more,” another agreed. “Raquel and her lack of self-respect. Tom and his slovenly nature. It is just pathetic. Wasn’t it like 2 months ago he didn’t want to take off his wedding band?”

“Why can’t people just not date their fake friends’ exes?!” another chimed in.

But others were excited for the potential romance — and future “Vanderpump Rules” storyline.

“I’m here for this. Finally, some drama!” one fan wrote. “Weren’t there rumours going around about them after Coachella? Can’t wait to see how this pans out.

A Source Claimed Katie Maloney Caught Tom Schwartz Making Out With Raquel Leviss in Mexico

“Vanderpump Rules” fans could be in for some serious drama if the rumors prove to be true.

A source previously told Hollywood Life that Schwartz and Leviss were first spotted “getting “cozy” at the Shay and Davies’ wedding welcome party when the cast landed in Mexico. Another source told Us Weekly that Schwartz and Leviss hooked up after “heavily drinking” at the wedding reception. “They made out,” the source told the outlet, adding that even “more happened” between the two co-stars.

According to a source for Hollywood Life, Maloney walked in on her ex and her friend making out in an underwater cave hours before the wedding ceremony.

“Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing,” the source said. “She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back,” the source said. “[They] were trying to keep their make-out sessions private, but they were not doing a very good job at it.”

