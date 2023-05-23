Lala Kent Accuses Co-Star of Changing Behavior ‘For the Camera’

Lala Kent and Katie Maloney accused Raquel Leviss of making some comments that didn’t air to the effect that she was thinking about what scenes would make “good TV” on “Vanderpump Rules.”

Kent and Maloney made those comments in the May 17 episode of Kent’s podcast “Give Them Lala,” when they discussed whether Raquel Leviss would have pursued a kiss with Tom Schwartz if there were no cameras filming. “I don’t think so,” Maloney shared as Kent said, “No.”

“She said at one point, ‘it would be good TV, me and Tom,'” Maloney claimed. “And that angered me even more because now it’s like you’re just are being really careless with my feelings.” Kent said she remembered that moment and said they were sitting at a club with Leviss, Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay. They were filming, she shared, although it didn’t make it in the season.

Maloney left the group for a moment, Kent shared, and Leviss said, “‘But it would make great TV.’ And that, for the three of us, Ariana Scheana and myself looked at each other like ‘Oh no.’ Like this girl really thinks that we’re on a different show.” Kent said, “We’re filming a show and we want it to be great, but we’re a real-life friend group. We don’t do things for the camera. We always have the best intentions at heart.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jax Taylor Also Claimed That He Saw Raquel Leviss Rehearsing Lines Before Scenes

Play

Katie Maloney and her mom, Teri Katie Maloney and her mom, Teri, have plenty to say about that unbelievable conversation/confrontation with “the barnacle” (aka Rachael aka Raquel). Lala, Katie & Teri talk about stuff that didn’t make the episode like Katie’s brother Joey stepping to Tom Sandoval, Teri’s whispered comments to Kristina Kelly, and their reaction to Tom Schwartz hiding in… 2023-05-18T00:00:11Z

Kent and Maloney aren’t the first to accuse Leviss of trying to manufacture scenes for the show as VPR alum Jax Taylor recently claimed that he saw Leviss rehearsing lines before scenes. He made the comments on the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast in its May 16 episode in response to McDonald pointing out that he always seemed very authentic on the show.

He said there were some people on the cast of “Vanderpump Rules,” giving Leviss as an example, who would “rehearse themselves” before filming. “We would catch her, like, literally have a script in her hand and she would practice her lines and we would catch her, I’m like, ‘Are you reading lines of a reality show that’s supposed to be just off the cuff?’” he asked.

Taylor said he thought Leviss was doing it because she was “really nervous” about appearing on TV but that it was really strange to see her “practicing lines” while they were all at a pool party.

Ariana Madix Previously Shared That the ‘Scandoval’ Was Not Staged & Called Those Claims ‘Insulting’

A few of the cast members recently spoke out against some fans’ speculation that the entire “Scandoval” was staged to boost the show’s ratings. The scandal, which saw Madix break up with Tom Sandoval after learning that he’d been having a months-long affair with Leviss, shocked the Bravo world and launched the show into renewed popularity.

Madix herself dismissed that speculation and said it was “insulting” to her. She said the affair was something “very real” that she was going through and added, “And [it’s] not just me, but our friends as well that were close to both of them – it’s as though our collective pain didn’t mean anything,” she shared on “The View.” She even pointed out that the VPR showrunner was “as devastated” as Madix on some level when he found out.

Kent also revealed in the May 3 episode of her podcast “Give Them Lala” that the producers definitely didn’t know. She said when they were filming their confessionals last summer and she would share her speculation that something was going on, they told her they didn’t believe it. “I said to our producer, ‘something is going on,’” she shared. “[And] he’s like ‘I don’t see it.’” However, they filmed scenes of her speculating about it because it “makes good TV.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’