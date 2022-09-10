Vanderpump Rules Star Doesn’t ‘Regret’ Hookup With Co-Star

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney vowed to remain friends when they split up in March 2022, but it hasn’t been easy lately.

The bar stars initially had an amicable end to their 12-year relationship but hit a bump in the road while traveling to Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in Cancun. It was in Cancun that Schwartz, 39, and co-star Raquel Leviss, 27, were caught hooking up. According to a source for Hollywood Life, Maloney walked in on her ex and her co-star making out in an underwater cave hours before the wedding ceremony.

“Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing. She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back,” the insider said. “[They] were trying to keep their make-out sessions private, but they were not doing a very good job at it.”

Maloney ultimately skipped the wedding, but Schwartz and Leviss, who were both in the wedding party, were later seen “making out at the after-party,” per the source. Another source told Us Weekly that “there was some heavy drinking involved and that more than kissing “happened” between the two co-stars.

Maloney hinted at the drama in Mexico in an August 25 post on her Instagram stories in which she shared a photo of herself with the caption, “So happy to be home. My face says it all but for real. Back in my safe place feels so goooooood.”

Raquel Leviss Doesn’t Feel Guilty About Hooking Up With Tom Schwartz

In December 2021, Leviss publicly broke off her engagement to James Kennedy while filming the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion. In a July 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Leviss said she was “just a single girl in L.A. doing my thing.”

But tongues have been wagging ever since her “single girl thing” included a possible hookup with Schwartz. Some fans have accused Leviss of breaking “girl code” by hooking up with her friend’s ex. But an insider said that is not the case at all – because Leviss and Maloney aren’t actually friends.

“Raquel is super close to Scheana, she and Katie aren’t close,” a source told Us Weekly in September 2022, adding that if Leviss were close to Maloney she would never have hooked up with the Tom Tom partner.

“She has no regrets,” the insider said of Leviss. “Katie is the one who made the decision to divorce Tom. Whatever he does with another girl is none of her business, friends believe.”

Raquel Leviss Hooked Up With Another Still-Married Bravo Star, But His Estranged Ex Isn’t Pointing Blame at Her

Since splitting from Kennedy, Leviss has gone on dates with several fellow Bravo stars. In March 2021, she was spotted having drinks with co-star Peter Madrigal at Terroni in West Hollywood. Madrigal is a manager at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, where Leviss has worked as a waitress. Leviss even dished about the date to Maloney on the April 1, 2022, episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast.

“Everyone will judge me for this, I’m judging myself for this,” Leviss admitted at the time. “I went out for drinks with Peter. And it was just a fun little time. I figured this would be a good opportunity for me just to like get back out in the dating world … I said yes because why the hell not? It’s good practice after five years.”

She also went to “Summer House” star Hannah Berner’s Hamptons wedding as the date of “Shahs of Sunset” alum Nema Vand. “Nema actually brought Raquel as his date,” Berner told Heavy in June 2022. “I’m not sure if they are more than friends! I’m so happy to see Raquel in her single girl era.”

But more recently, Leviss was implicated in a rumored hookup with Oliver Saunders, who is the married son of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais. Saunders’ wife, Samantha, recently went on a social media rampage in which she outed her husband’s alleged adulterous behavior and named Leviss as one of his mistresses. In a series of Instagram posts , Samantha Saunders claimed her husband “made out” with Leviss while shooting scenes for the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

But Samantha later backed down in a follow-up Instagram story. “FYI- I don’t blame Raquel,” she wrote in a post on Saturday, September 4. “She did nothing wrong and has been respectful and supportive.”

An insider told Page Six that Saunders lied to Leviss about his marital status.

“Oliver told Raquel he was separated and that they were in the process of getting a divorce,” the insider said. “Raquel would have never pursued him if she had known that wasn’t the case at the time.”

