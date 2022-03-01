Raquel Leviss Is Unrecognizable With Long Blond Hair

Raquel Leviss stunned fans with a new hairstyle for a modeling session. The “Vanderpump Rules” star posed for a photoshoot for co-star Lala Kent’s Give Them Lala Beauty line, and she traded her short bob for a long, blond look.

In a clip shared to her Instagram page, Leviss posed with Kent as they wore flowing white dresses to promote the brand’s “Bambi-Eyed B**** eyeshadow pallet. The palette’s name is in reference to a name that Kent once called Leviss during an argument on the Bravo reality show.

The Destiny’s Child song “Independent Women, Pt. 1” played in the background as the co-stars posed for the photos.

Fans Reacted to Raquel Leviss’ Glamorous Long Hair

On Instagram, Leviss also shared an image of her wearing angel wings for the photoshoot. In the accompanying video, her hair transformed from a straight bob to long, flowing waves with a braid on the side. Leviss tagged @hiddencrownhair for her hair extensions.

In the comment section, fans reacted to the angel theme for the shoot, with some saying it gives “angelic meet bad girl” vibes.

“Why is this not a Victoria’s Secret ad!????? asked “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Scheana Shay.

But others zeroed in on Leviss’ wavy new hairstyle, which is in stark contrast to her most recent look on the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, during which she broke off her engagement to Kennedy.

“Love you with long hair,” one fan wrote.

“Yeah I love the longhair on you!” another agreed. “The short hair looks great on you too. The long hair takes you to that extra level.”

“Wow! Incredible!!!! So gorgeous! You, the hair … it’s all working,” a third fan chimed in.

“Does this not make you miss your long hair?! So gorgeous!” another wrote to Leviss.

Raquel Leviss Debuted Her Short Hair in 2021

Leviss initially had long hair when she first joined “Vanderpump Rules” as James Kennedy’s girlfriend, although it was not as long as in the new photos. But in April 2021, she had her hair cut short and posted about it on her Instagram page. Leviss captioned a photo of her posing in jeans and a Gucci t-shirt as she explained her new haircut, which came courtesy of her hairstylist, Barb Thompson, of the luxury salon The Pine in Petaluma, California.

“Chop chop,” Leviss captioned the post. “A little personal hair history for ya: Growing up, I had the shortest bob hair cut. My mom thought it was cute (and it was cute!) but I felt deprived of long hair when I reached high school.”

The former beauty queen added that in high school she discovered hair extensions and she began using them in pageants.

“My goal was to have the longest thickest most beautiful hair ever,” she wrote, adding that she would use all of her money to “buy clip-ins at my local beauty supply store” and wear them to school “every single day.”

Leviss credited her current hairstylist for introducing her to higher-quality extensions, which gave her the “longest, thickest, blondest” hairstyle that she wore for years. But during quarantine for the COVID-19 pandemic, Levis reassessed her hair and finally made the commitment to cut it off and go back to a short style.

“I feel so refreshed and so grateful to have such an amazing hairstylist and friend by my side during my hair journey,” she added. “So say hello to the fresh new cut! And if you’ve been thinking about making a big hair change for a while, I say do it!”

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Talks Plans for More Kids