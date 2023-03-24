‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans React to Raquel Leviss’ Season 10 Reunion Look

“Vanderpump Rules” fans are reacting to Raquel Leviss’ season 10 reunion look.

In the aftermath of her shocking cheating scandal with co-star Tom Sandoval, the former pageant queen turned up at the reunion’s filming location wearing an off-shoulder mint green minidress. But some fans thought the look seemed very familiar.

Fans Thought Raquel Leviss’ Season 10 Reunion Outfit Looked Like Her Engagement Party Dress

In photos leaked online in March 2023, Leviss, 28, was seen exiting a car wearing a sarong-style, satin green ensemble with strappy high heels. While it looks like a dress from a distance, the outfit appears to be the two-piece Jonathan Simkhai Alice one-shoulder top with the matching Mae skirt.

In comments on social media, fans noted that the outfit was reminiscent of the light green engagement party dress Leviss wore during a celebratory weekend at Sunstone Winery when she was engaged to James Kennedy in 2021. The engagement weekend, which was filmed in the fall of 2021, was prominently featured during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 finale.

“This look immediately gave me a flashback of her engagement party dress,” one commenter wrote of Leviss’ reunion look.

“When I saw this, my first thought was ‘we’ve seen this…’ wonder what she’s trying to communicate with this nod to the engagement dress,” another wrote.

“She’s preparing herself for her engagement to Tom Sandoval 🤣 WHO was the one who planned their proposal. So embarrassing for them,” another added.

Another commenter pointed out that Leviss wore a light green color to the season 9 reunion last season. But others noted that at the last reunion, Sandoval’s ex, Ariana Madix, wore the same green color and fabric that Leviss was now wearing to the cast’s most recent update show.

After one fan asked on Reddit, “Isn’t it the same color as Ariana’s Season 9 reunion dress?” another replied, “It’s the same color and material which is very weird,”

“People were calling that she would copy Ariana because she seems to do that,” another chimed in.

Raquel Leviss Made Waves at Her First VPR Reunion in a Similar Dress Color

While her dress color is similar to Madix’s season 9 reunion color, Leviss definitely has a penchant for light green. In 2019, she made her “Vanderpump Rules” reunion debut wearing a seafoam green, ruffled reunion dress that ruffled a few feathers.

“Wtf is going on with Raquel and her full on bird look?!” one Reddit user asked at the time.

“Raquel looks like an exotic bird doing a mating dance,” another cracked.

In an interview with Bravo’s Lookbook, Leviss revealed that she wanted a “statement dress” for her cameo at the reunion.

The $2,500 Walter Collection lace and tulle minidress caught her eye when she saw a model wearing it on the runway at L.A. Fashion Week and she asked the designer if she could borrow the dress for the reunion.

“Fashion makes me feel empowered,” Leviss told Bravo. “[In that dress] I felt like I could really speak my mind and really stand out.”

Leviss also laughed off critics of the dress and added, “You know the saying, ‘She looks good in a paper bag?’ Well, why wear a paper bag to the reunion when you could wear a lace and tulle couture minidress?!”

