Below Deck Star Wants the Show Canceled

One former “Below Deck” cast member has renewed their criticisms of the show and called for it to be canceled. Season 9 deckhand Rayna Lindsey has made it no secret that she was unhappy with what went down on her season and previously slammed producers, saying they protected certain cast members.

After the season’s reunion aired earlier this week, Lindsey took to her Instagram Stories to criticize the show, writing on one slide, “Take away the show for good @belowdeckbravo. These Karen’s don’t deserve s***,” according to Monsters and Critics’ screenshots of Lindsey’s Instagram.

She then added on another slide, “Biggest reason why @belowdeckbravo needs to be cancelled. It’s a platform for open racists to speak freely. MF’s act like rats in real life tho. These platforms are why racism is still here till tis day,” she said. Heavy reached out to Lindsey and Bravo on this matter but has not yet received a response.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

During the Reunion, Lindsey Accused Lucas of Trying to ‘Ruin’ Her

During the reunion, Lindsey called out Eddie Lucas for not having her back when she approached him about Heather Chase’s use of the n-word. She said that when she told Lucas she didn’t feel supported by him, her superior apologized and then she claimed that he told her “‘well, but you say the f-word when you’re drunk,’” referring to a homophobic slur.

She called out Lucas and said she never used that word, before accusing him of trying to “ruin her.” Lucas said he didn’t remember their entire conversation but that he would never have tried to “frame” her. The two argued back and forth, until reunion host Andy Cohen revealed to the audience some unseen footage showing a conversation between the two.

During that exchange, Lindsey could be seen telling Lucas that Chase used the n-word, to which Lucas replied that he didn’t hear her say it at all. He then told Lindsey, “I have heard you say the f-word a few times and you need to watch that.” In both the unseen footage and the reunion, Lindsey denied Lucas’s claims and she doubled down on her criticisms of the first officer.

Lindsey Also Called Out Eddie Lucas Once Again After the Reunion Aired

After the reunion aired which showed some unseen footage, Lindsey called out both Lucas and producers on Instagram. In one Instagram slide saved by Monsters and Critics, she said if “Below Deck” production company 51 Minds “would’ve been in charge of that reunion, everything about Eddie would’ve been covered up. But Andy [Cohen] knows what’s up Period! And I appreciate that.”

In another slide, she added, “f*** production for making me look crazy all season. Imagine being me having to deal with this but it being hidden all season.” She also called out Lucas once again, writing that he’s “going to h***.” In one slide, she said, “I have nothing to say about that racist a** show I was on… Y’all saw Eddie be a complete Karen and just lie so I’m not entertaining none of it. They going to h***.”

READ NEXT: Captain Lee Rosbach Speaks Out on ‘Tough’ Below Deck Season