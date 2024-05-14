Reza Farahan Regrets Letting ‘Real Housewives’ Star Into His Life

“Shahs of Sunset” alum Reza Farahan is standing by his remarks regarding fellow former Bravo star Jill Zarin.

While speaking to Us Weekly in May 2024, Farahan referenced that he deemed the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star “a [expletive] [expletive]” during the first season of “The GOAT,” as seen in the show’s trailer. He referenced that he, Zarin, and “The Valley” star Kristen Doute were allies on the reality television competition series, which he “regret[s].” In addition, he stated that Zarin “acted like a beast in the house.” Farahan also described her behavior as “a little off-putting.”

“I usually don’t lead with regrets in my life, I hate that emotion. I regret letting Jill into my life,” stated Farahan. “At the time, it was how I felt. And honestly, Jill is a little bit of a [expletive].”

In addition, he stated that he believes if he had “not had a relationship with Jill coming into the house, it probably would have benefited [him] greatly.”

“Here’s my advice to people. If you’re going to be on a competition show, watch out for the old lady on the show,” continued the 50-year-old. “She probably might do you dirty at the end. That’s some training for you. There you go.”

Us Weekly reported that Zarin reacted to Farahan calling her a name in the trailer for “The GOAT.” While speaking to the publication in May 2024, she stated she did not know that the “Shahs of Sunset” personality had made the comment.

Reza Farahan Called ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards ‘Overrated’

This is not the first time that Farahan has taken issue with a “Real Housewives” personality. For instance, during a January 2023 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” interview, Farahan named “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards the most “overrated Housewife.”

According to BravoTV.com, Richards reacted to Farahan’s remark in a January 2023 Instagram comment, wherein she referenced his limited time on “The Traitors.”

“Wasn’t he the first one voted off on [‘The Traitors’]? I can’t even be offended,” wrote the RHOBH star.

In addition, Farahan stated he believed Richards had used the weight loss drug, Ozempic, in an April 2023 interview with Logo Spill. As fans are aware, Richards has stated the claims she has used the drug to reach her weight loss goals are untrue.

“The Ozempic is working, girl. She looks good,” said Farahan.

He also stood by his comments about naming her the most overrated “Real Housewives” star.

“That’s who I actually believe is an overrated Housewife,” said Farahan.

Reza Farahan Discussed His Relationship With Kyle Richards in November 2023

BravoTV.com reported that Farahan discussed his dynamic with Richards at the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3, 2023. According to Farahan, Richards approached him at the airport before they traveled to the fan convention.

“I was at the airport with [RHOBH star] Erika [Jayne]. [Kyle] walked in, I walked up to her, she hugged me [and] she’s like, ‘Truce?’ I said, ‘Duh,’ and we hugged. And it was as if it had never happened,” said Farahan.