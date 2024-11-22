Bravo Star Teases Reboot of Canceled Show

Former “Shahs of Sunset” star Reza Farahan teased a reboot of the canceled Bravo reality show he starred in for nine seasons.

During a November 20 appearance on Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” the TV personality was asked about “development discussions” for an offshoot of the long-running reality show, and he carefully shared what he knew.

“Allegedly there are things going on behind the scenes,” Farahan told host Jeff Lewis. “Hopefully we’ll know something after the first of the year.”

“Shahs of Sunset” premiered in 2012 and was canceled by Bravo in April 2022 after nine seasons. The show followed a group of Beverly Hills-based Persian American friends and starred Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Asa Soltan Rahmati, Mike Shouhed, Shervin Roohparvar, and Mercedes “MJ” Javid in its final season.

Reza Farahan Shared a Hint About the New ‘Shahs’ Cast

During his interview on “Jeff Lewis Live,” Farahan, 51, was asked if the cast for the new show has been “identified” yet, and he shared a hint. “So, if you go on my Instagram what I will say is you can see pictures of myself, Golnesa, and MJ with a group of Persians you may not have known before that are much younger and way more attractive than the previous cast,” he said. “I mean, they’re appropriately young and attractive, they’re not in their 20s.”

Farahan noted that should the new show come together he believes there will be half OGs and half newcomers on the cast. He also confirmed that a reel has been sent to Bravo and the cast is just waiting for news. He did not share further details on the title or premise of the show.

Lewis teased that he heard buzz about a “Shahs of Sunset” reboot because the production company he works with also works with the “Shahs” producers. “You cannot fault Reza, GG or Mercedes,” Lewis clarified. “It was, we actually found out because the same production company that I’m working with is working with them. That’s how I found out. So then I was able to confront Mercedes. And you know, she spilled it. ”

Reza Farahan & His Former Co-Stars Previosuly Talked About A Spinoff

This is not the first time there has been talk of a “Shahs of Sunset” reboot. In October 2022, Farahan was already talking about a reboot just six months after the original series was axed.

Speaking with E! News at the time, Farahan teased that a new project was coming “very soon.” “People want us back so I think that we will be back very soon, I have a feeling that you might see the three of us very soon,” he said of him, Gharachedaghi, and Javid.

Javid also hinted at a new project, telling Entertainment Tonight that “people still are interested and invested” in the cast members’ lives. She added that she was working on a “new endeavor” and that her hopes for a spinoff series would be something that’s “fun, funny, family, modern.”

“Something that you would want to see, like, when three people aren’t, like, toxically fighting anymore,” she said.

In a December 2022 interview on the “Side Piece With Melissa Pfeister” podcast, Farahan shared that he had filmed with some of his former co-stars but a network did not pick up the project. “We did shoot this other thing,” he revealed. “We did some sort of other show with me, Golnesa, and MJ.”

He added, “We filmed one pilot, and I think they have now an obscene amount of time to decide whether or not they wanna roll with it.”