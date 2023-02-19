Bravo Star Decides to Skip Reunion

Bravo star Reza Farahan decided not to attend the reunion taping for “The Traitors” after the death of his father, according to Entertainment Tonight. The former “Shahs of Sunset” star chose to stay in Los Angeles with his family after his father, Manoochehr Farahan, died on February 4, 2023.

“RIP baba joon,” Reza Farahan captioned an Instagram post on February 4, 2023. “I love you dad,” he added.

On February 12, 2023, the Farahan family held a memorial service for Manoocheh Farahan, and a few of Reza Farahan’s “Shahs” castmates were in attendance.

“A beautiful day sharing love and paying our respects to @rezafarahan father, Mr. Farahan. It was an honor to have been included in such an intimate memorial. I heard such beautiful stories and was in awe at how Reza is just like his father in the cutest ways, and definitely handsome just like him too,” Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi captioned a photo that was snapped at the memorial.

Since the period of time between the memorial and “The Traitors” reunion was so close, Reza Farahan wanted to be with his family rather than travel out of state. “The Traitors” reunion was filmed in New York City on February 17, 2023, and was hosted by Andy Cohen.

Warning: Spoilers for season 1 of “The Traitors” below.

Reza Farahan Was the First Person ‘Murdered’ on ‘The Traitors’

“The Traitors” first aired a version in the UK before the U.S. version was green-lit. The cast, which consisted of several celebrities and some non-famous people, lived together in a castle in Scotland.

At the beginning of the show, three people are chosen to be traitors. Throughout the series, the “faithful” try to figure out who the traitors are and vote them off during round table meetings. Each night the traitors choose someone to be “murdered” and that person is sent home without an explanation. If the faithful succeed in ousting the traitors, they get to split a money pot that grows with the completion of daily challenges. However, if even one traitor survives, the money is awards to whomever is left undetected.

Reza Farahan was not chosen as a traitor in episode one, but the three traitors felt that he was a threat after he teamed up with Brandi Glanville and Kate Chastain, so he ended up being “murdered.” He was the first person eliminated from the season.

Reza Farahan Still Promoted ‘The Traitors’ Despite His Early Exit

Although things didn’t go as planned for Reza Farahan on the show, he was still excited about the series, and seemed to have a great time bonding with the other Bravo stars who were also cast on the series (in addition to Glanville and Chastain was “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke).

“How lucky am I to have been able to film #TheTraitorsUS with my Bravo fam, in Scotland, in a CASTLE?! What an experience,” Reza Farahan captioned an Instagram post on December 15, 2022.

A day earlier, he shared another photo with some of his castmates as they did press ahead of the season one drop. “I can’t wait for you guys to watch! Out January 12th on @peacocktv,” he captioned that photo.

